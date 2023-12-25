These are the outstanding facts about the 2023 SBK World Championship

Some incredible milestones were reached in the 2023 Superbike World Championship. At the centre: Ducati with world champion Álvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea as well as Dominique Aegerter.

With his third place in the second race in Imola, Jonathan Rea became the first rider to score 6000 points or more in the Superbike World Championship. At the end of the season, he had a total of 6172.5 points to his name. The Northern Irishman is also the only rider to have scored more than 5000 points. Troy Corser follows in second place in this statistic with 4021.5 points.

Ducati is similarly lonely at the top among the manufacturers. At Assen, Álvaro Bautista took the 400th SBK victory for the Italians in the second race. At the end of the season, the total was 420, and no other manufacturer has yet managed to reach the 300 or even 200 mark. Second in this statistic is Kawasaki with 178 victories.

Since Race 1 in Imola, Toprak Razgatlioglu has been part of a small elite group that has achieved more than 100 podium finishes. Rea (263) achieved the most top three results, followed by Corser (130) and Noriyuki Haga (116). Razgatlioglu starts the new season with 115 podiums. Tom Sykes (114) and Carl Fogarty (109) complete the list.

Álvaro Bautista ended the 2023 World Superbike Championship with his 59th career victory, all of them with Ducati. This means he has won more races for Ducati than anyone else, including in the MotoGP paddock.

The Spaniard also set the record for wins in a season last season. 27 victories and 31 podium finishes mean that the 39-year-old only failed to finish on the podium four times.

Like Bautista with his 27 victories, Razgatlioglu also set a new record for second places in a single season, namely 20. The Turkish rider also achieved seven victories and six third places. In total, he finished on the podium in 33 out of 36 races - an incredible achievement!

Leon Haslam set a record in Imola as a replacement rider for the injured BMW rider Michael van der Mark. Between 15th place in the first race and his first points finish in the Superbike World Championship lies the greatest time span of 19 years, 11 months and 18 days. The Englishman scored his first world championship point as a guest starter in the second race at Brands Hatch in 2003 - 10th place.

2023 was the first season of a Superbike World Championship in which the top 16 on the grid were within a second of each other twice. The gap was 0.946 seconds in Assen and 0.974 seconds in Portimão.

The negative record for crashes in the 2023 Superbike World Championship was set by Alex Lowes, who crashed 15 times.

An incredible 14 years, one month and eight days lie between Jonathan Rea's first and last victory. The Northern Irishman triumphed for the first time on a Honda in Misano in 2009 (Race 2) and last in Most in 2023 (Race 1). Of course, that is a record.

Twelve years after John Hopkins at Silverstone in 2011, Garrett Gerloff from the USA once again took pole position in the Superbike World Championship at Magny-Cours 2023.

With his two podium finishes on the last race day of 2023 in Jerez, Dominique Aegerter became the first Swiss rider to stand on the podium in the Superbike World Championship.