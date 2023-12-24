New race track in the USA: chance for SBK return?

Die-hard Superbike fans are hoping for a return of the production-based world championship to Laguna Seca, but a new and spectacular motorsport arena is currently being built in the US state of Tennessee.

The new owner of the new MotoGP team Trackhouse Aprilia, Justin Marks, wants to convince renowned American sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, Coca Cola and Jockey to join his new racing team in the global MotoGP World Championship. He would also like to see another US GP, especially as three US events have taken place several times a year in the past - in Texas, Indy and Laguna Seca. And one day he would also like to see an American MotoGP rider again, although no one is currently available. Joe Roberts also finished no higher than 13th overall in the Moto2 World Championship.

The "WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca" (11 corners, length: 3.6 km) with the famous Corkscrew was modernised and rebuilt in the spring, but because the promoter regularly failed to pay the Dorna fees, MotoGP was last held there in 2013, and the Superbike World Championship ended after 2019.

This is why Marks, whose company "Trackhouse Entertainment Group" is based in Nashville, is focussing on a new race track. He is looking with curiosity and interest at the new project from engineer Hermann Tilke, who is currently working on the design for Flatrock Motorsports Park in the state of Tennessee.

This race track will consist of a 5.631 km long "Club Circuit" for private members and a 4.296 km long variant, which will be homologated for FIM competitions (MotoGP, Superbike World Championship). The FIA is to award it the Grade 2 standard for all motor racing events with the exception of Formula 1.

The new motorsport arena is scheduled to open in 2024 and will even feature a 9.493-kilometre race track with a 30-degree banked curve and no fewer than 34 (!) bends. By comparison, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, has 21 corners. Incidentally, the COTA was also designed by German race track architect Hermann Tilke.

The circuit in Flatrock is located in Rockwood, Tennessee, close to Interstate I-40, around 112 kilometres west of the city of Knoxville.

Construction work on the track in Flatrock began in August. The first layer of asphalt is to be laid before the end of the year. The two further layers of surfacing are scheduled for spring 2024.

The Flatrock Motorsports Park will have a clubhouse and a restaurant, and a hotel, brewery, shopping centre and amphitheatre for live concerts and other events are to be built there in a further expansion phase. A karting track will also be built.

"The construction work has been affected by heavy rainfall, extreme heat and a few other obstacles," explained Flatrock founder Rusty Bittle. "But the team has withstood all odds in the endeavour to create one of the most spectacular tracks in the world."

Rusty Bittle added: "We look back with pride and satisfaction at what we have achieved, but we are aware that there is still a lot to do. But we are getting closer and closer to the day when we will see the first race cars on the track here in Flatrock. Until that day, we will work tirelessly together."

But in the recent past, Dorna liked to send the Superbike World Championship ahead of a MotoGP event to put a new race track to the test - for example Buriram in Thailand or Mandalika in Indonesia. The popular BMW works rider Garrett Gerloff from Texas could serve as a drawing card for an SBK event.