Superbike World Championship 2024: All riders & teams are confirmed

The field of riders for the 2024 Superbike World Championship has been finalised since mid-November and SPEEDWEEK.com has reported on all the changes in the teams. The teams had to confirm their participation with promoter Dorna by 8 December, and the start lists have now been published.



The most spectacular change is that of Toprak Razgatlioglu from Yamaha to BMW, as a result of which Jonathan Rea went from Kawasaki to Yamaha.



Kawasaki snapped up the up-and-coming Axel Bassani as Rea's successor, while the Ducati works team will now have Supersport World Champion Nicolo Bulega riding alongside Alvaro Bautista.



Only Honda will continue with its current duo of Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge.



The first season of former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone, who is returning to professional racing after a four-year doping ban, is eagerly awaited. The Italian has taken the place of Philipp Öttl in the Ducati Team Go Eleven, who then switched to the Yamaha Team GMT94.



We will see five riders in the Superbike World Championship for the first time: In addition to Bulega and Iannone, these are long-time Moto2 rider Sam Lowes in the new Ducati team Marc VDS and the Petronas Honda duo Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin, who competed for Midori Moriwaki in the Supersport class this year.



Five riders have lost their place in the championship: Loris Baz and Oliver König are moving to the Endurance World Championship, Hafizh Syahrin will probably ride in the ARRC, Eric Granado will contest the MotoE World Championship and Lorenzo Baldassarri the Supersport World Championship.



Marc VDS Ducati will be a new team, taking the place of Orelac Kawasaki.



Yamaha and Ducati will each be represented with six motorbikes, while Honda, BMW and Kawasaki will each have four riders. Compared to 2023, we will see one more Ducati and one less Kawasaki.

These are the participants in the 2024 Superbike World Championship Motorbike Team Rider (nation) BMW ROKiT Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Michael van der Mark (NL) Bonovo Action Scott Redding (GB) Garrett Gerloff (USA) Ducati Aruba.it Álvaro Bautista (E) Nicolo Bulega (I) Motocorsa Michael Rinaldi (I) Go Eleven Andrea Iannone (I) Barni Spark Danilo Petrucci (I) Eleven Marc VDS Sam Lowes (GB) Honda HRC Iker Lecuona (E) Xavi Vierge (E) Petronas MIE Tarran Mackenzie (GB) Adam Norrodin (MAL) Kawasaki KRT Alex Lowes (GB) Axel Bassani (I) Puccetti Tito Rabat (E) Yamaha Pata Prometeon Jonathan Rea (GB) Andrea Locatelli (I) GYTR GRT Dominique Aegerter (CH) Remy Gardner (AUS) Motoxracing Bradley Ray (GB) GMT94 Philipp Öttl (D)