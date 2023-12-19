Puccetti Kawasaki has high expectations of Tito Rabat

Next year, Tito Rabat will make his second attempt to gain a foothold in the Superbike World Championship. The conditions at Puccetti Kawasaki are better than before, but the pressure is no less.

Tito Rabat's first attempt to contest a full season in the Superbike World Championship went badly wrong. The Spaniard docked with Barni Ducati in 2021, but parted ways by mutual agreement after eight meetings due to a lack of progress. He contested the remaining race weekends with Puccetti Kawasaki as a replacement for the injured Lucas Mahias, but the results remained modest.

Rabat rehabilitated himself as champion of the 2022 Spanish Superbike series (with Honda). He made a one-off appearance in Misano, again as a replacement in the Puccetti team, and the 34-year-old also took over the orphaned ZX-10RR from Misano in 2023. Next year, Rabat will line up with Puccetti from the start for the first time.

Puccetti will receive the same equipment from Kawasaki as the factory bikes for 2024, and a one-year contract has been agreed with Rabat. The 2014 Moto2 World Champion will complete three tests before the season opener.



"We are very happy to continue our collaboration with such a talented and professional rider, with whom our entire team immediately got on well," said Team Principal Manuel Puccetti. "So far, he has filled in for other drivers without us having the opportunity to test together. We are therefore all the more pleased to be able to contest a full season with him in 2024. Our preparation includes winter tests in January, both in Jerez and in Portimão, where Tito can build up confidence in his Ninja. The bike will be more competitive than the 2023 bike, also thanks to the updates from Concession Parts. Our goal is to regularly finish in the top 10."

Given the field of participants, top 10 results are already a high target. Rabat will do his best.



"I am very happy that we have reached an agreement that allows me to stay with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing. I've always had a good relationship with Manuel and the whole team," added the Spaniard. "I am sure that our results will be better if I can take part in the winter tests and all the races, unlike before. I'm expecting an even more competitive bike and can't wait to start my 2024 season."