D34G Ducati had SBK secret plan with Philipp Öttl

For months, D34G team boss Davide Giugliano considered entering a rider in the 2024 Superbike World Championship. Why the plans fell through and who will sit on his two Supersport bikes.

Philipp Öttl has known since mid-July that he would lose his place in the Superbike World Championship team Go Eleven Ducati, as MotoGP winner Andrea Iannone, who will return to professional racing in 2024 after a four-year doping ban, was awarded the contract.

It was a nerve-wracking few months for the Bavarian. He finally reached a verbal agreement with the Ducati Motocorsa team and was set to succeed Axel Bassani, who signed a contract with the Kawasaki factory team and took the place of Jonathan Rea, who left for Yamaha.

Then Michael Rinaldi, who finished fifth in the world championship, knocked on Motocorsa's door, having to vacate his seat after three years in the Ducati works team for Supersport champion Nicolo Bulega. Team boss Lorenzo Mauri preferred the more successful Italian Rinaldi to Öttl, which meant that the only option left for the South German was to switch to Yamaha, where he found a new home in the GMT94 team.

Öttl had another trump card up his sleeve that only a few people knew about. Together with D34G-Ducati team boss Davide Giugliano, Philipp's father and manager Peter Öttl discussed whether it would be possible to send the junior to the Superbike World Championship on a Panigale V4R.

The 27-year-old had the backing of Ducati's top management, who would have liked to see a rider from the important German market on one of their bikes. Philipp's sponsors would have gone along with the idea and D34G's partners were also keen on the idea. Talks were held with promoter Dorna and the team would have been given a starting place for at least the European races. As there is only one overseas event in Australia in 2024, Öttl might have swallowed this bitter pill.

There were negotiations between Giugliano and Team Go Eleven to allow Öttl to continue riding with this year's equipment. However, Go Eleven's promises to provide Philipp with the best possible support proved to be less than reliable. In reality, the leasing price for the bikes was so high that D34G could almost have bought new equipment.

At the same time, Öttl received the Yamaha offer on the table and team boss Christophe Guyot urged him to sign quickly because it was already the beginning of November. Philipp accepted the offer and will ride a factory-supported R1 in 2024, putting an end to Giugliano's Superbike plans for the time being.

The former Ducati works rider will remain in the Supersport World Championship with his squad, will continue with Oli Bayliss and has signed a second Australian, Tom Edwards. However, Tom will be absent from the world championship opener in his home country in February because he is only registered for the European WorldSSP Challenge.

"I am very happy with the rider line-up," emphasised Giugliano. "Oli should grow with his tasks, we will try to maximise the work we have done this year. Things have been a little unfortunate due to injuries, but he enjoys my full confidence. I would like to welcome Tom Edwards. He has already shown good speed and I believe he can achieve good results with our team. It will be interesting to see how the two Australians share the pits."