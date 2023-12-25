Servus out in Germany: Alternative SBK Video Pass

In a few days, the Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV will cease broadcasting in Germany. What alternatives Superbike World Championship fans have to watch the 2024 season live.

For years, motorsport fans in Germany and Austria were able to follow the Superbike World Championship on the private broadcaster ServusTV extensively, live, free of charge and in HD. However, the broadcaster, which belongs to Red Bull Media House, is withdrawing from Germany at the end of the year. Fans in Germany have various options for watching the 2024 World Championship live.

Eurosport, a sports broadcaster belonging to Discovery, has a contract with promoter Dorna until the end of 2025. Eurosport broadcasts the Superbike World Championship and its support classes in 32 countries, in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on a non-exclusive basis. While Eurosport 1 can be received free of charge via cable, satellite and stream, Eurosport 2 is only available on pay TV and is included in packages from Discovery+, DAZN, Sky or Joyn.

In addition to Eurosport 1, where only some of the races are broadcast, SBK will only be available free of charge in Germany on the ServusTV stream. All that is required is to install the ServusTV on app on the TV, as customers do with Netflix, Amazon or Disney. IPTV providers are also an option.

Dorna itself provides the most comprehensive coverage via its own website worldsbk.com with the Videopass stream, although this is not free. A fee of 69.90 euros is payable for the entire 2024 season. This subscription gives you access to all 2024 content and up to the first race of 2025! The video pass not only gives you ad-free access to all sessions of all classes on the race weekends. It also includes the off-season, interviews and the video archive of all SBK races from 2006 onwards.

Of course, all streams can also be watched via the browser on a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.