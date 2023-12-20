All-clear: The Pedercini team will also be there in 2024
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In 2023, Team Pedercini Racing, or TPR for short, was only involved from the European opener in Assen onwards, having skipped the overseas events in Australia and Indonesia at the start of the season.
On 18 December, the FIM Motorcycle World Federation and promoter Dorna published the start lists for the 2024 SBK World Championships - the Pedercini team is missing from the top Superbike category.
"The entry list includes the teams taking part in the entire championship," Team Principal Lucio Pedercini told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We are skipping the first event in Australia, which is the only one outside Europe. For us it starts in Barcelona. The aim is to take a step forward compared to this year and to get a competitive bike supported by Kawasaki. I am working on preparing everything to be ready for the tests in January."
As Pedercini told this motorsport portal at the beginning of November, he will continue with Spaniard Isaac Vinales, a cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick. The 30-year-old has only finished in the points once in 27 races this season on inferior equipment - 15th in the first race at Donington Park.
Since 1998, the Pedercini team has only missed three events in the Superbike World Championship: The two overseas events at the start of the 2023 season in Australia and Indonesia, as well as the finale in Jerez, which was added to the calendar as a replacement for Argentina. The team will miss the 2024 World Championship opener on the last weekend of February on Phillip Island for the fourth time.
|The regular riders of the 2024 Superbike World Championship
|Motorbike
|Team
|Rider (nation)
|BMW
|ROKiT
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Michael van der Mark (NL)
|Bonovo Action
|Scott Redding (GB)
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|Ducati
|Aruba.it
|Álvaro Bautista (E)
|Nicolo Bulega (I)
|Motocorsa
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Go Eleven
|Andrea Iannone (I)
|Barni Spark
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Eleven Marc VDS
|Sam Lowes (GB)
|Honda
|HRC
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Xavi Vierge (E)
|Petronas MIE
|Tarran Mackenzie (GB)
|Adam Norrodin (MAL)
|Kawasaki
|KRT
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Puccetti
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Yamaha
|Pata Prometeon
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|GYTR GRT
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Motoxracing
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|GMT94
|Philipp Öttl (D)