All-clear: The Pedercini team will also be there in 2024

At the beginning of November, Lucio Pedercini said that his Kawasaki team would be involved in the 2024 Superbike World Championship, but it is missing from the official start list. The Italian revealed the background to SPEEDWEEK.com.

In 2023, Team Pedercini Racing, or TPR for short, was only involved from the European opener in Assen onwards, having skipped the overseas events in Australia and Indonesia at the start of the season.



On 18 December, the FIM Motorcycle World Federation and promoter Dorna published the start lists for the 2024 SBK World Championships - the Pedercini team is missing from the top Superbike category.

"The entry list includes the teams taking part in the entire championship," Team Principal Lucio Pedercini told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We are skipping the first event in Australia, which is the only one outside Europe. For us it starts in Barcelona. The aim is to take a step forward compared to this year and to get a competitive bike supported by Kawasaki. I am working on preparing everything to be ready for the tests in January."

As Pedercini told this motorsport portal at the beginning of November, he will continue with Spaniard Isaac Vinales, a cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick. The 30-year-old has only finished in the points once in 27 races this season on inferior equipment - 15th in the first race at Donington Park.

Since 1998, the Pedercini team has only missed three events in the Superbike World Championship: The two overseas events at the start of the 2023 season in Australia and Indonesia, as well as the finale in Jerez, which was added to the calendar as a replacement for Argentina. The team will miss the 2024 World Championship opener on the last weekend of February on Phillip Island for the fourth time.