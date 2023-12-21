What the Cremona Circuit is planning for the Superbike debut

The inclusion of Cremona in the 2024 Superbike World Championship calendar was a surprise. But preparations are underway, ticket sales have started and up to 60,000 guests are expected.

The Cremona Circuit is an amazing project. Track days have been held there until now, and not even the Italian series has organised a race weekend there. This made it all the more surprising when Dorna signed a five-year contract with the circuit in northern Italy to host the Superbike World Championship from 2024. The debut is scheduled for 20 to 22 September.

Until then, some work still needs to be carried out in order to obtain the required FIM homologation Grade B. One extensive measure is the construction of additional grandstands. "We had originally planned this project for 2026 or 2027, but have now brought it forward to 2024," revealed Managing Director Alessandro Canevarolo. "There will be a grandstand at Turns 1 and 2 and another at Turns 4 to 6, and there will be a new grandstand at the exit of Turn 13, where the exit from the track to the pit lane is also located. The total investment amounts to eight to nine million euros."

One point of criticism from the FIM is the very narrow final sector. "The most significant changes to the layout will be made in turns 11 to 13; they will be made significantly faster," explained the track director. "Turns 11 and 12 will be around 20 km/h faster, while turn 13 will still be around 7 km/h faster. As a result of this measure, drivers will be able to drive through turns 11 and 12 in third gear instead of second, and turn 13 in second gear instead of first. This is achieved by changing the radii and the gradient. The length of the track will increase from 3704 to 3768 metres."

The Cremona Circuit is located in the triangle formed by the cities of Mantova, Parma and Cremona, which are each around 30 minutes away by car; it is just over an hour from Milan to the circuit. "We are expecting 50-60,000 spectators over the weekend. There will certainly be fewer visitors on Friday and we are limited to 25,000 on Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of parking spaces and they will be free of charge," promised Canevarolo.

By the way: Ticket sales for the existing grandstands have already started!