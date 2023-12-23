Will Benelli return to the Superbike World Championship thanks to QJ?

The Benelli motorbike brand had a brief and unsuccessful appearance in the Superbike World Championship. Why QJ Motor's entry into the 2024 Supersport World Championship will also bring the traditional brand back into the limelight.

Benelli was founded in 1911 by six brothers in Rimini. Racing is deeply rooted in Benelli's history. Dario Ambrosini won the Motorcycle World Championship in 1950 and Kel Carruthers won the 250cc class in 1969. After a long break, Benelli entered the Superbike World Championship a good 20 years ago.

The Benelli Tornado 900 stood out from the crowd with its three-cylinder engine, but not in terms of results. In 2001, lone rider Peter Goddard only finished in the points three times in twelve races and failed to see the chequered flag in three of them. With just seven points, his debut season was a flop. At his second attempt, Goddard missed the season opener in Valencia, but otherwise contested the entire 2002 season. The Australian scored nine points in 17 Superbike races. His best result was an eleventh place in Assen.

Benelli then withdrew from the production-based world championship and never returned.

However, since 2005 Benelli has been owned by the two-wheeler and engine manufacturer Qianjiang, better known as QJ Motor. The product range has changed considerably under the Chinese rigidity and is now dominated by small-volume models. The only model with a full fairing and Benelli label, the 302R, is powered by a 28 kW two-cylinder engine with 300 cc.

Surprisingly, QJ appeared on the list of participants in the 2024 Supersport World Championship with the new GSR800. The company is clearly using racing to raise its profile; its sponsorship of the Gresini Moto2 team fits in with this. In terms of public perception, however, these two series clearly take a back seat to the Superbike World Championship.

At the EICMA, however, QJ presented the SRK1000, a motorbike suitable for the top category of the near-series world championship. Borrowings from MV Agusta are obvious: the single-sided swingarm and engine concept are familiar from the F4. However, the first pictures showed the motorbike in the Benelli-typical colour scheme!

Whether under the brand names QJ or Benelli - there is much to suggest that the Superbike World Championship will be joined by another manufacturer in the medium term.