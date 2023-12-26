How Bimota led the Superbike World Championship by the nose

The illustrious name of Bimota last appeared in the Superbike World Championship in 2014. A lot of china was smashed and the results were eliminated from all statistics.

The Spanish agency Dorna took over the Superbike World Championship in autumn 2012, and the first few years were difficult. In economically difficult times, every manufacturer and team that took part in the top category was welcome. In 2014, the so-called EVO category was introduced for less high-powered motorbikes - it was the introduction of regulations that were closer to series production.

Bimota tried to take advantage of the opportunity to enter the Superbike World Championship with the BB3. Bimota allied itself with the Belgian Alstare team of Francis Batta. In 1988, Davide Tardozzi won the debut race of the Superbike World Championship at Donington Park on a Bimota. The Italian finished third in the World Championship that year and Bimota became the second-best manufacturer behind Honda!

Naturally, promoter Dorna rolled out the red carpet for Bimota. Fans and experts alike rubbed their eyes in amazement, however, because Bimota had previously only produced around 100 motorbikes per year. One thousand of one model were needed at that time to fulfil the homologation requirements for the Superbike World Championship!

Bimota also had a shaky business model. Because there was too little equity, new motorbikes were financed from the sale of bikes that had already been produced. If sales stalled, there was no money to pay suppliers such as BMW (engines) and production came to a standstill.

The small series manufacturer from Rimini had until 13 August to build 125 motorbikes. Even this plan failed, not to mention 1000 bikes in two years. As a result, Bimota was excluded from the championship three meetings before the end of the season.

However, riders Ayrton Badovini and Christian Iddon achieved solid results in the Evo category. The Italian even secured a top 10 finish in Donington (race 2). In the end, the riders were stripped of all their championship points. Racing partner Alstare later took Bimota to court. It was about high claims for damages.

In the 1970s, Bimota had made a name for itself as a manufacturer of exclusive chassis for engines from various manufacturers. The initial letter of the engine supplier was used in the model name. The first Bimota with a Honda engine to be approved was the HB-1 in 1975. Subsequently, engines from Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha were also installed, and later also from BMW and Ducati.

Bimota was never able to develop a large market, partly because the small series were extremely expensive. After bankruptcies and revitalisations, the two Italian-Swiss entrepreneurs Daniele Longoni and Marco Chiancianesi took over Bimota in 2013. Kawasaki has held a 49.9 per cent stake in Bimota since 2019.