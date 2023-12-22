Scott Redding (BMW): A different approach was necessary

In 2023, BMW set up a test team explicitly dedicated to the further development of the M1000RR for the Superbike World Championship. The desire for this had been there for a long time.

In the past, BMW also regularly went to testing and had riders from national championships or the Endurance World Championship try out innovations, such as Markus Reiterberger or Ilya Mikhalchik. However, a test team focussing on the development of the world championship superbike was only set up this year. With the two former MotoGP riders Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith, the former Frenchman was even Superbike World Champion on Aprilia in 2014, two very experienced riders were signed up who bring knowledge from several other manufacturers.

Because the regular riders in the Superbike World Championship are only allowed a limited number of test days per season - the idea behind this was to limit costs (!) - every manufacturer now has a more or less large test team.

BMW has its back to the wall: last season, the four factory riders Garrett Gerloff, Scott Redding, Loris Baz and Michael van der Mark finished a dismal 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th overall in the World Championship, with Bonovo action eighth and ROKiT BMW Motorrad Motorsport ninth in the team standings and only Honda worse in the manufacturers' standings.

The signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu, the 2021 World Champion (on Yamaha), provided new momentum for BMW, but extensive developments and the test team were already underway before this coup.

"In our current situation, a test team definitely makes a difference," Scott Redding emphasised to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I don't think the rider makes a huge difference, even though Guintoli is obviously a good test rider. He's also still racing. But a test rider can only deal with things that the manufacturer makes available to him. If parts are tested on the track, this contributes to faster development. That was a key decision for us to move forward in the future."

"Look at the best manufacturers, they have a test team," added the Englishman. "They (he means Ducati - the author) work tirelessly and are always one step ahead of the others. They have raised the bar, so more manufacturers will work like them. The fact that BMW reacted quickly to this is a good thing. In reality, the regular riders don't have many days to test new material. You can subtract four days because we're coming out of the winter break or we're working on the set-up of the bike. And in a test team, the riders don't worry about lap times, they really test."

Redding emphasised: "When I go testing, I focus on developing our package. However, I know that a lot of riders go testing but are more concerned about the lap time on the screen at the end of the day. That's why I rarely use a qualifying tyre in testing, it makes no sense to me. Why should I risk a crash at the end of a test just to get my name higher up the list? For some manufacturers, teams and drivers, however, this is quite important. It has been the same for BMW in the past, but I made it clear to them that it's not important. The important thing is that we do our job. In a test team, comparisons can be made for each part. There it can be worked out whether a part is really better or whether it was just due to the conditions or the lap driven. We are talking about small time improvements and many variables that need to be taken into account."