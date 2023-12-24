Alvaro Bautista wanted to show who is number 1

In the 2023 Superbike World Championship, we witnessed 36 races, many of which were great entertainment. And this despite the fact that the winner was Alvaro Bautista 27 times, with the Spaniard finishing on the podium 31 times. His rival Toprak Razgatlioglu even finished in the top three 33 times, but only seven times in first place. Nevertheless, the Turk was able to keep the title fight open until the finale in Jerez.

"That means he had an outstanding performance," said Bautista, analysing his strongest rival. "Having a rider like him as an opponent is difficult. You always have to be on your guard and attack, because if you drop points, Toprak will be there. The championship was more difficult this year: there were three drivers fighting for the title in 2022, so there were more opportunities to make up or lose points. That didn't make it any easier, but you could work out a bigger advantage with a win. This year, especially in the second half of the season, it was always between Toprak and me."

"He didn't make any mistakes and I always had to give 100 per cent," emphasised the 39-year-old. "Becoming world champion for the first time is not easy, that's for sure. You give everything to win - this year I had to defend the title. Successfully defending is more difficult because everyone expects you to win. But I also have to admit that I didn't feel this pressure because I approached the season as if the results from the previous year didn't matter. But that doesn't change the expectations of the others, because I have the number 1 on the bike. That's why I'm very proud. I decided to go for the number 1 because then everyone knows that I'm the fastest - that's what the number 1 stands for. That creates additional pressure, but I had enough self-confidence for it."