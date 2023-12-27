Also in 2024: Six additional test days for BMW & Honda

Since the 2021 season, the regular riders in the Superbike World Championship have normally only been allowed to test for ten days per season. It is becoming increasingly obvious that this passage in the regulations was not well thought out.

Until 22 December 2020, the rules for the Superbike World Championship stipulated that teams were allowed to test without restriction between the end of the season and the first European race of the following season. Between the first European race and the end of the season, a further eight days of testing with the team and no private testing were permitted. Demo rides for PR purposes and the official Dorna tests were excluded.

Since the rules were amended at that time, only ten test days have been permitted between the last race of a season and the first of the new one. In addition, there are further permitted test days in Suzuka if a rider takes part in the eight-hour race there. Excluded from the ten test days are the official Dorna tests, such as the one before the start of the season in Australia. In addition, riders are allowed to ride a Superstock machine as much as they want in private, on their own and without their team.

These rules were introduced to limit the costs of testing. "The majority of manufacturers want to prevent someone from spending 12 or 14 days testing before the first race. And then another eight days during the season," explained SBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla at the time.

Because the rule with the limited test days is only restricted to the regular riders of the Superbike World Championship, the manufacturers gradually created special test teams that work on improving the bikes throughout the year. The bottom line is that the financial outlay is now significantly higher than it was before 2021.

BMW has two former MotoGP riders, Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith, as test riders in 2024. Honda has Tetsuta Nagashima, Yamaha Niccolo Canepa, Kawasaki Florian Marino and Ducati Michele Pirro. For the Japanese manufacturers, test riders also carry out basic work in Japan, which we rarely get to see.

In the MotoGP World Championship, where the restrictions are even more restrictive, the test rider jobs are now lucrative and very important in order to keep up with the arms race.

Ducati employs Michele Pirro, Yamaha Cal Crutchlow, Honda Stefan Bradl and Aprilia Lorenzo Savadori. KTM has several test riders in Dani Pedrosa, Jonas Folger, Mika Kallio and, from 2024, Pol Espargaro.

The rule with limited test days in the Superbike World Championship has already been softened for the 2023 season because it has become clear over the years that concessions for improvements to the chassis and/or engine are of little use if the teams cannot work them out with their regular riders.

"Normally the test riders don't take the bike to the point where it's about the final step," explained BMW rider Scott Redding in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "They are good, today test riders are actually quite excellent. Look at how fast they are when they take part in a MotoGP race. But the final step still has to be taken by the regular riders, we have to try the parts during our test days and approve them. I'll give you an example: If there are five new swingarms, then we should only have two to choose from at the end. The test rider has to make the choice. This is exactly what happens when a top team brings a new swingarm. We don't know how many swingarms they have tested to get to this point. This way of working saves a lot of time."

Just like this year , next season BMW and Honda will receive 16 instead of 10 test days because they are considered super concession teams. Such concessions are granted to manufacturers who are unsuccessful over a certain period of time. Whether Kawasaki will also receive additional test days for 2024 is still being discussed.