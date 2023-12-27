Bautista: Ducati success in MotoGP is easier

Ducati put in an outstanding performance in the MotoGP World Championship, taking the top three places in both the rider and team standings as well as the constructors' title.



In the Superbikes, world champion Alvaro Bautista successfully defended the number 1 position, winning 27 of the 36 races. Thanks to the 39-year-old from Talavera de la Reina, Aruba.it became team champion and Ducati also won the manufacturers' world championship.

The Panigale V4R was an excellent package in 2023, but only with Alvaro Bautista in the saddle was the bike almost unbeatable, as underlined by the results of Michael Rinaldi, Axel Bassani, Danilo Petrucci and Philipp Öttl, who finished 5th, 6th, 7th and 15th in the World Championship.

"Ducati works hard, they never give in," said Superbike champion Bautista about his employer's successes. "Here, the second, third and fourth-placed riders are not Ducati riders, but in the MotoGP World Championship, the top three are on a Ducati. That shows that their motorbike has an advantage there. When you become champion, there is always a certain magic between the rider, bike and team. In MotoGP, there are many Ducati riders who can be fast. In the Superbikes, not all Ducati riders are fast in every race. Sometimes they stumbled and didn't always do as well as I did with my team. It's good that Ducati won in both championships, but the situations were different."