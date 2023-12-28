Razgatlioglu: BMW should work like the Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu is probably the most ambitious rider in the Superbike World Championship field; even second place hurts him. However, he also knows that you can't get more out of a motorbike than it has in it.

Two-time Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista speaks very highly of his toughest rival over the past two seasons, the then Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu. Although the Spaniard won 27 of the 36 races this year, Toprak was able to keep the title fight open until the finale in Jerez. "That means he had an outstanding performance," was the Ducati star's verdict.

Razgatlioglu finished on the podium 33 times: he only missed out in the second main race in Australia and the Czech Republic (where he crashed through no fault of his own) and in the Superpole race in Jerez, where he finished fourth.

"I wasn't very strong at the start of the season, but I got better and better," Toprak analysed his performance for SPEEDWEEK.com. "Alvaro is always very strong, especially at the start of the race - he has won a lot of races. I was still able to fight with him and I am very happy that I was able to keep the championship open until the last event. Overall, I enjoyed the year - even though my focus is always on winning. I finished second, okay. But everyone could see that I tried everything, every weekend. Some of our battles were a bit tough, but that's part of racing. I learnt a lot this year because Alvaro was so strong. I had to push to the limit in some races, which I never used to do. I'm still young and learning every day. My biggest lesson was how to fight against a strong rider on a very fast bike."

"I'm a bit sad that it's over with Yamaha, we had four great years," added the 27-year-old. "We won a lot of races and a world championship. After two years, I felt at home in the team, I really enjoyed our time together. Yamaha was like a family to me, even if I was sometimes a bit angry about a few things."

The Turk has been under contract with BMW since 1 December 2023 and has already tested the M1000RR in Portimao and Jerez. The fact that Garrett Gerloff only finished a dismal twelfth in the World Championship as the best BMW rider this season did not deter Razgatlioglu from signing a two-year deal with the German manufacturer.

"We have to get better," is Toprak's sober assessment. "Why did I decide in favour of BMW? Because I want to fight with Alvaro again. And maybe with Johnny, we'll see. Now I have a bike with more engine power, I believe that we will win many races. It is very important that I can ride the bike with my style, as was the case with Yamaha."