Florian Alt's Honda: Every tenth costs €10,000

At the end of October, German Superbike champion Florian Alt made his debut in the production-based world championship in Jerez and finished 19th, 18th and 22nd. The 27-year-old was just as aware as his team Holzhauer Honda that it would be difficult.



Although the team had built a special motorbike for the wildcard event, it was technically a far cry from the factory racers.

"The bike was special in that it was a hybrid," explained Team Principal Jens Holzhauer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "We took the IDM motorbike as a basis, fitted it with a large tank and installed a different fork with different brakes. The rest was the same as we rode the whole IDM: Standard frame, standard swingarm, linkage and shock absorber. The electronics were the kit that everyone can buy, as it is authorised in the IDM. Only the additional system for the flag signals, which Dorna requires, was installed. I had tried to buy the Honda electronics from Magneti-Marelli used in the World Championship, but that was not possible."

"The others were two seconds faster than us at race speed," said Holzhauer. "If someone is technically competent and can judge that correctly, then you have to say that the difference is too small. The trick is to close those two seconds. You need the other electronics and the other chassis components, such as the other swingarm with different flexibility, etc., to do this. Two seconds is easy to say, but in motorsport it's a world away. There is a rule of thumb that every tenth of a second costs 10,000 euros in the last second. We would have driven a bit faster if we had been there for testing. And what also slowed us down was the standard gearbox. We couldn't play around with the gear ratios, which meant that the shift points weren't perfect. But we just wanted to have a look and have a taster and enjoyed it. For us, this was an honour for our work in the IDM; no Honda has won this championship for 13 years."



It's been even longer in the Superbike World Championship: since James Toseland won the title in 2007, the biggest manufacturer has not managed to reach the top.