Competition: Signed merchandise from Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea has switched to Yamaha for the 2024 Superbike World Championship, SPEEDWEEK.com is giving away the last signed Kawasaki merchandise of the six-time champion.

After nine years with Kawasaki, Jonathan Rea has switched to Yamaha and will contest the 2024 and 2025 World Championships for the manufacturer with the three tuning forks in its logo. The Northern Irishman has made himself immortal with the green team, winning six World Championship titles in a row from 2015 onwards and claiming over 200 podium finishes.

To commemorate these outstanding achievements, SPEEDWEEK.com and the Kawasaki Racing Team are giving away a team shirt in size M signed by Rea and his 2023 team-mate Alex Lowes, as well as a baseball cap signed by both riders. Plus an original helmet visor from Johnny Rea.

A little motorsport knowledge is required to win; those who answer correctly will be entered into the prize draw. The winner will be notified by e-mail or telephone, we wish everyone good luck!



Take part in the SPEEDWEEK.com competition, the closing date for entries is 7 January 2024.