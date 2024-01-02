Alvaro Bautista on records: "When I stop"

With 59 victories, Alvaro Bautista is the most successful Ducati rider in the history of the Superbike World Championship. "What really counts are titles," emphasises the two-time champion from Spain.

Alvaro Bautista has won two Superbike World Championship titles in a row, this year at the finale in Jerez with victories in all races. Many of his triumphs were hard-won against the unyielding Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). With 27 first places, the Ducati star was the outstanding rider of the 2023 season, setting a record in the process.

In his five years in the Superbike World Championship, the 39-year-old has taken a total of 59 victories, all with Ducati. With his victory in the second race in Portimao in 2023, Bautista overtook the previous record holder, four-time world champion Carl Fogarty, who has achieved 55 victories in his career with motorbikes from Borgo Panigale. Bautista had already left three-time champion Troy Bayliss (52 wins) behind him earlier, with a large gap between him and Chaz Davies (28 wins).

It should be noted that the Superpole race has been in place in the Superbike World Championship since 2019, meaning that Bautista has one more chance to collect victories per race weekend than was the case with Fogarty or Bayliss.

"I'm the Ducati rider with the most wins," said Bautista. "Whether in the MotoGP or Superbike World Championship, no Ducati rider has won more races. So I have already made history. But everyone knows that championship wins count more than race wins. Race wins are nice, but winning a title is so much better. That's why I'm so happy, I feel great on my Ducati. I always say: records are something for when I stop. I'm still on my way and hope to be able to add more successes."

At the beginning of May 2023, Bautista extended his contract with Ducati until the end of the 2024 season. At 39, the man from Talavera de la Reina no longer wants to commit to a long-term contract. But he knows that if he wins his third title next season, he will draw level with Ducati favourite Troy Bayliss. If he continues his career afterwards, Alvaro could even catch up with Carl Fogarty. This is not impossible when you consider that Max Biaggi (Aprilia) was already 41 years old when he won his second title in 2012.