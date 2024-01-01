Scott Redding wonders: Is he underestimating Toprak?

Is Toprak Razgatlioglu the missing piece of the puzzle that will lead BMW to success in the Superbike World Championship? Or is the Turk losing his greatest strength on the M1000RR? Scott Redding is also asking himself these questions.

The outstanding strengths of 39-time race winner and 2021 World Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu are ultra-late braking manoeuvres and uncompromising corner entries.



However, previous BMW riders count corner entry as one of the M1000RR's weaknesses. That's why fans and experts alike are asking themselves: Is Razgatlioglu the missing piece of the puzzle that will lead BMW to success in the Superbike World Championship? Or is the Turk losing his greatest strength on the M1000RR?

"Toprak has something that sets him apart from everyone else," Scott Redding, one of four BMW factory riders alongside Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark and Garrett Gerloff in the coming season, told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Imitating him is very difficult. So far I haven't found anyone who rides like him. The BMW is good on the brakes, but it doesn't like it when the rear wheel lifts off the ground under braking. That's when the problem starts. Because then the chances are 50:50 what happens when it comes back down. But maybe his talent on the brakes is even greater than I think and he'll somehow get to grips with it. If that's the case, fine. Maybe he can lead us in a direction that will help us. He's ridden other bikes that require a different riding style, so he'll bring a lot to us. Whether that works for him or not, we will definitely have that information. We need that."

On his second day of testing in Portimao, Toprak experienced what Redding had described about the braking phase and crashed.



"I had a strange accident in turn 5," said the BMW rookie. "I tried to brake hard, the rear wheel came up, went down and then started to slide a lot. I fell on my left side, it wasn't a big accident. After that I kept riding to make sure I understood the bike. After four years in blue, the BMW is very different, I'm starting to adapt. I had the feeling that the front was much better than before."

There are now a whole series of photos of Razgatlioglu on the BMW, which do not suggest that he has a problem with the rear wheel lifting off the tarmac when braking into corners.