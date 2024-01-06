"Turning" the motorbike: explained in an easy-to-understand way

Almost every racer on the circuit complains about a lack of turning on their motorbike. BMW Head of Racing Marc Bongers explains how to tackle this problem technically.

There are two constant complaints that we hear like a broken record on race weekends on the circuit, regardless of the category: "no grip" and "too little turning".



Turning is the rolling phase in a corner. In other words, the moment when the driver has completely released the brakes but has not yet stepped on the accelerator.

"This phase is very short," explained BMW Motorsport Director Marc Bongers in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "But if the motorbike is easier to turn, then you can get it upright sooner. We're talking about half a metre and fractions of a second. We have to get the most out of every area. If the natural turning of the bike in the rolling phase is not so good, then you have to ride in a lean angle for longer and then also accelerate. If the bike turns better, you can get it upright earlier and accelerate better because you are on the full part of the tyre earlier."

The engineers try to make turning easier for the rider by modifying the chassis and swingarm. "With a chassis, you're talking about longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity," says Bongers. "What you represent is always a compromise. If you gain a little turning, then you can lose precision or performance on the brakes."

Because the problems with the lack of grip on the rear wheel during acceleration and the insufficient turning in recent years could not be solved satisfactorily, BMW repeatedly brought out new homologation models, most recently for the 2023 season. As a "super concession team", the German manufacturer is once again allowed to make adjustments to the chassis this year.

The 2024 World Championship begins on the last weekend of February on Phillip Island in South Australia. Before that, the BMW quartet of Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff have six more days of testing scheduled: On 24/25 January in Jerez, on 29/30 January in Portimao and on 19/20 February on Phillip Island.