Johnny Rea (36) does not want to end up like Valentino Rossi

Since 2014, Jonathan Rea has finished the Superbike World Championship in the top three every year and has been champion six times. The switch to Yamaha has given the soon-to-be 37-year-old new motivation.

Jonathan Rea holds the three most important records in the Superbike World Championship, which was founded in 1988: the most titles (6), the most victories (119) and the most podium finishes (263). Since 2009, his first season in the production-based championship, he has won at least one race every year!

From 2015 to 2020, the combination of Rea and the Kawasaki ZX-10R was difficult to beat, but after six consecutive world championship triumphs, he finished second, third and third overall in the following years - the Green's dominance was over.

Without the mixed conditions at the end of July in the first race at Most, Rea would have finished the 2023 World Championship without a win - his switch from Kawasaki to Yamaha had already been decided by then.

The Northern Irishman turns 37 on 2 February, with only world champion Alvaro Bautista a good two years older in the SBK field.

Rea and Bautista prove that, to a certain extent, age is just a number. Both are still in top form and motivated to the tips of their toes. When Rea tested the Yamaha for the first time at the end of October, he had a permanent grin on his face. After a tedious few years with the Kawasaki, the multi-champion believes he is in a better position with the blue bike. His calculation: If Bautista wins ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and him, and he takes over the R1 from the Turk, then he will automatically move up a position.

If Rea has competitive material, he rides at the highest level - his skills are still outstanding.

That is also how he sees himself. "I'm not going to retire as long as I'm competitive and having fun," Johnny emphasised to SPEEDWEEK.com. "I haven't thought about retiring yet and I'm looking forward to my time with Yamaha."

Many champions have missed the right time to retire, Valentino Rossi is one of them. The MotoGP star ended his career in 2021 at the age of 42, with little sign of his former divinity.

"I'm not saying this will be my last contract," said Rea about his agreement with Yamaha. "But I don't want to be here in five years' time. I've been in this paddock since I was 21. I joined the Superbike World Championship in 2009. If I'm still here at 40, someone please tell me to make room for up-and-coming young riders. There are many fast riders coming up. When the time comes to leave, it will come."