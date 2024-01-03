Philipp Öttl: First day of practice on a Yamaha R1

The winter tests of the Superbike World Championship teams do not continue until the end of January, until then Yamaha newcomer Philipp Öttl is preparing with a Superstock machine in Spain.

After two years with the Ducati team Go Eleven, Philipp Öttl switched to the Yamaha team GMT94 after the 2023 season and will contest the 2024 Superbike World Championship on an R1.

The Bavarian will have to be patient until the first test with the racing version: Öttl will ride in Jerez on 24/25 January and in Portimao on 29/30 January. The material will then be flown to Australia, where all SBK riders will test at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 19/20 February before the 2024 season opens there the following weekend.

In order to gather impressions in advance, Yamaha set up a training bike for Öttl, which he rode in Valencia from 3rd to 9th January. "That went quite well so far," the 27-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com after his debut on Wednesday. "It didn't go badly, I was able to get used to the bike a bit, it rides well. It doesn't have that much power in production trim, but it rides well in the lower rev range. It's difficult to compare it with the world championship bike because everything is different on the training bike. But the basic features are probably similar. I feel comfortable and I wasn't slow for the first day - I haven't been on the bike for a long time. I will prepare well and am quite optimistic."



The GMT94 Yamaha team had decided not to take part in the winter tests directly after the end of the 2023 season.