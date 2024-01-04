Domi Aegerter: "So that I am better positioned"

Dominique Aegerter had an impeccable first Superbike season with two podium finishes and 8th place in the World Championship. The Yamaha rider from the Giansanti team has set his sights higher for 2024.

Before the SBK squad flies to Australia in February for pre-season testing and the world championship opener, two major winter tests are scheduled in Europe: On 24/25 January in Jerez/Spain and on 29/30 January in Portimao/Portugal.

Dominique Aegerter was in Arabia for training in December and rode in Abu Dhabi; on 4th January he set off for Spain in his van. "I won't be riding a road bike, but have a supermoto, flat track and motocross bike with me," the Swiss rider told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Plus a mountain bike and road bike. I will prepare in Spain until the Jerez test comes."

After two titles in the Supersport World Championship, Aegerter switched to the Superbikes for 2023. At the season finale in Jerez, the rookie in the Yamaha team Giansanti Racing was the first Swiss rider to finish second and third on the podium in this class, and he was on the front row of the grid at Phillip Island and in Barcelona. Domi finished in the top eight 14 times last year and ended the World Championship in eighth place.

With the experience gained from his first Superbike season, the Rohrbach native can better prepare for the coming season: "I spend the winter training a lot - especially fitness and strength. I now know how hard I have to train physically to get through the three races on a weekend. I'm working on that so that I'm in a better position."

Aegerter has the following goals for his second Superbike year: "I want to take my first win and be able to fight for the podium most of the time. If I'm in the top six of the World Championship at the end of the season, I'll be happy. I also want to be the best private rider and occasionally the best Yamaha rider."

Not an easy endeavour: With Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli and Remy Gardner, Yamaha has three other world champions under contract, as well as Philipp Öttl and Bradley Ray.