Johnny Rea: Also enthusiastic about the motocross Yamaha

Superbike World Championship icon Jonathan Rea is currently testing the motocross version of his new workhorse during a training session in the warmth of southern Europe - and is very impressed.

Johnny Rea set off for Spain in his van before the turn of the year, while his family jetted off to Barcelona by plane. The six-time Superbike World Champion is preparing for the new season and combining this with hours of relaxation with his family.

A highlight for the former junior motocross champion in Spain was his first ride on the motocross bike of his new employer Yamaha. The 36-year-old Northern Irishman was given a new 250cc YZF for the occasion, which also features the original factory design.

The scene of the first Yamaha MX outing was the track at the popular "Roccos Ranch" area near the Circuit de Catalunya. "The chassis is incredible and so is the power. But I'm not sure whether the bike needs a softer saddle or whether my bum just needs to get used to MX bikes again," smiled Rea after his debut.

His two sons will also be there in Catalonia, racing around the circuit on the 65cc MX bikes. The new Superbike World Championship season starts for Rea at the end of February in his Australian second home Phillip Island, where his wife Tatiana comes from.

The Reas spent New Year's Eve near Barcelona. During the celebrations, a Prosecco Doc bottle from Rea's fourth world championship title in 2018 was opened together with former crew chief Pere Riba (54). Australian Andrew Pitt is Rea's new crew chief at Yamaha.