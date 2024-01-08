Clever idea from Honda: Advantage thanks to no wings

The wings on the fairings of MotoGP and Superbike racing bikes are aerodynamically effective, but they look different. A Honda patent shows an alternative way.

The winglets attached to the sides of the fairings and the sometimes powerful front wings on the MotoGP racers and superbikes provide downforce on the front wheel, reduce the tendency to wheelie and improve stability. However, they also increase drag by increasing the frontal area and deflecting the airflow.

Honda has patented a solution that relocates the aerodynamic components to the inside of the front fairing. The patent drawings show a motorbike in which one could recognise the 2024 CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade. There are two openings in the front fairing: These do not open into the airbox, but flow around a wing-shaped component that directs the airflow over the rider's shoulders (in racing position), simultaneously generating downforce and thus increasing the front wheel load. Such a solution does not increase the frontal area.

Honda wants to generate downforce on the front wheel without unduly increasing drag. If this succeeds, the largest motorbike manufacturer will have a decisive advantage over the competition: Despite comparable downforce at the front, better top speed, slightly better acceleration and lower fuel consumption. Furthermore, skilful steering of the air flows over and through the fairing should save the rider from disturbing air vortices.

In addition to these rational arguments, many motorcyclists find the wings on modern MotoGP machines and superbikes aesthetically dreadful and would therefore never buy a motorbike with winglets and flaps protruding from the fairing. These potential customers are likely to be interested in this Honda patent for purely visual reasons.