Philipp Öttl on training Yamaha: "Only a good 200 hp"

From 3 to 9 January, Philipp Öttl will be training with a Yamaha R1 in stock configuration on the GP circuit in Valencia. What the Superbike World Championship rider has to say about his new machine.

The first winter tests of 2024 will take place in Jerez on 24/25 January, followed by Portimao on 29/30 January. The equipment will then be flown to Australia, where all SBK riders will test at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 19/20 February before the season opens there the following weekend.

After two years on a Ducati Panigale V4R with the Go-Eleven team, Philipp Öttl has switched to Frenchman Christophe Guyot's Yamaha squad GMT94.

Since 3rd January, the Bavarian has been busy doing laps in Valencia on an R1 in stock configuration, a bike made available to him by Yamaha Europe. With some wind and 15 degrees Celsius during the day, Öttl has ridden 860 kilometres so far: The first three days with track day organiser Speer, then after a break two days with Bike Promotion and on Tuesday (9 January) the race track operator of Valencia is the training host.

"This is a production bike, not much has been done to it," explained Philipp in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I have a racing fairing and suspension elements from Öhlins, the standard rims are quite heavy - but overall it works well. It didn't take me long to get used to the bike, it went well right from the start. But I think that the change to the superbike will be big, no part will stay the same."

Öttl is 1:34 minutes down on the Yamaha in Valencia, which is decent. "With the Ducati V4S, I went up to 1:34 min back then," recalled the 27-year-old. "But it had 1100 cc and the tarmac now has more power. That's why it's difficult to judge. I don't have the top speed on the straights that I had with the V4S, but it would also be unfair to compare an 1100cc bike with a 1000cc bike."

It is much more important that the DNA of the production bike can be compared with the superbike. "I assume that this will be the case," said Philipp. "Everything is better on the superbike. But I'll only really notice it when I ride the superbike. You notice it after just two or three laps. The peak power will be higher, the stock bike only has a good 200 hp, that's the only weakness. But the power in the lower rev range is quite decent. You can sit on the Yamaha and ride it as fast as you can. At least that's how it was in Valencia, although I also know this track well. The handling feels good, my first impression is right. The standard Yamaha feels easier than the standard Ducati, although I only have a comparison with the V4S. So far, I've always felt comfortable quite quickly, but finding the last half second is always difficult."

Because no team members from the world championship are allowed in private tests with stock bikes, Philipp gets help from his dad Peter Öttl, himself a five-time GP winner. "That helps brutally, so I can concentrate on riding," praised the junior. "And I don't have to keep refuelling."

In addition to Öttl, more well-known riders such as Patrick Hobelsberger, Rory Skinner, Valentin Debise and Daniel Holgado have been among the many amateur riders in Valencia over the past few days. Öttl will fly back to Munich on the evening of 10th January and prepare at home for the World Championship Superbike test at the end of the month.