Holzhauer Honda: World Championship season would cost twice as much

"I've been involved in motorsport for 28 years and have spent 22 of them in the IDM. Of course, a different paddock appeals to me," says Honda Team Principal Jens Holzhauer, who has his eye on the Superbike World Championship.

During their wildcard entry in the Superbike World Championship in Jerez, the Holzhauer team and its rider Florian Alt tasted blood. If Honda Europe supports the project, a continuation is planned.

In 2024, we will see four regular riders on a Honda in the Superbike World Championship: Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge in the HRC works team as well as Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin at Petronas MIE.

The German team Holzhauer Racing Promotion, winner of the IDM Superbike last year with Florian Alt, would like to appear more often on the world stage after its wildcard entry at the end of October in Jerez. At that time, the team finished 19th, 18th and 22nd, but the Honda Fireblade used was technically close to the series and correspondingly inferior.

Whether we see the German team more often in the World Championship this year also depends on the support from Honda.

"In the old year, we clarified everything with Honda regarding the IDM, then everyone went on holiday," team owner Jens Holzhauer told SPEEDWEEK.com. "I've been back since 7th January, and talks regarding wildcard entries will start this month. I've been involved in motorsport for 28 years now and have spent 22 of them in the IDM. Of course, a different paddock appeals to me, but the conditions have to be right. I have a tuning company and look after many customers from Germany and Europe, so the IDM fits the bill. The world championship regulations are of little use to me as a hobby racer, as I have to look at it from a business perspective to a certain extent. But I also have to say that I'm very excited about the technical aspects. Perhaps we will succeed in setting up a construct that allows us to ride on two tracks. That we have the IDM as our main job, but combine it with a few European races in the World Championship. Everything comes into question where there is no clash of dates and the track is within a certain radius. When we bought the special fork and brakes for the World Championship, we were also thinking a little about the future."

"The commitments in the Superbike World Championship are the responsibility of Honda Europe and not Honda Germany," explained the team boss from Wittenberge. "It's Honda UK, we'll sit down at a table with them, maybe they can help us. You have to calculate between 50,000 and 80,000 euros for a World Championship weekend. When you consider that a set of brake pads costs 400 euros... I have long-term partners, but I don't think they see the marketing effect in the World Championship. The people who support us think it's cool what we do as underdogs, back me personally and also love all our riders. All of our current sponsors were already with us when Karl Muggeridge (German Champion 2010 - the author) rode for us, they are long-standing partners. They would all have to go the extra mile for the World Championships. That's not so easy after the corona period, but there will be these talks."

The Holzhauer team needed 450,000 euros to win the 2023 IDM title. A season in the World Championship would cost at least twice that amount if they were to forego overseas races - on a shoestring and with one rider.