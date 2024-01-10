Jerez test: Large BMW squad, debut of Philipp Öttl

The first winter test of the year for the Superbike World Championship riders will take place on 24/25 January at the Circuito de Jerez in southern Spain. SPEEDWEEK.com reveals who will be there.

Before the 2024 Superbike World Championship kicks off on the last weekend of February in Australia, the majority of the riders have six days of testing on the programme. The first winter tests of the year will take place in Jerez on 24/25 January, followed by Portimao on 29/30 February. And on 19/20 February is the big Dorna test on Phillip Island.

Almost all the riders who have changed teams for the coming season have already tested with their new equipment after last season. One of the few exceptions is Philipp Öttl. Although the Bavarian has completed countless laps on a Yamaha R1 in Valencia over the past few days , it was a souped-up production bike. In Jerez, the 27-year-old will ride the Superbike of his new team GMT94 Yamaha for the first time.

BMW will have six riders at Jerez, with the four regular riders Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff being joined by the two test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith.

Of the 23 regular riders, only Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing) and Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin from the Petronas MIE Honda team will be missing in Jerez.

Participants Jerez test 24/25 January:



Kawasaki: Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani



Kawasaki Puccetti: Tito Rabat



ROKiT BMW: Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu



Bonovo action BMW: Scott Redding, Garrett Gerloff



BMW test team: Bradley Smith, Sylvain Guintoli



Marc VDS Du cati: Sam Lowes



Barni Spark Du cati: Danilo Petrucci



Aruba.it Du cati: Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega



Go Eleven Ducati: Andrea Iannone



Motocorsa Du cati: Michael Rinaldi



GMT94 Yam aha: Philipp Öttl



GYTR GRT Yam aha: Domi Aegerter, Remy Gardner



Pata Yamaha: Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli



Honda: Iker Lecuona, Xavi Vierge