Sad news: Anthony Gobert is dying

Anthony Gobert's life story could hardly be sadder. From 1994 to 2000, the now 48-year-old took 16 podium places in the Superbike World Championship, including eight race wins. In 1995, he experienced the sporting highlight of his racing career with two victories and fourth place in the World Championship behind Carl Fogarty, Troy Corser and Aaron Slight.

Anthony was always a mad dog and a bird of paradise, both on and off the track - the fans loved him for it. However, he often went over the top and later crashed completely.



In 1997, the Australian was dismissed from the Suzuki 500cc works team after a positive doping test (suspected marijuana abuse).



Gobert later also attracted attention on several occasions due to his consumption of drugs and alcohol, for example in the 2004 US Championship. At the time, he was coming to terms with the loss of his long-time girlfriend Suni Dixon, who died in a road accident in August.



In 2006, he had to stand trial when he was caught with an expired driving licence during a traffic stop. At the court hearing, the former top driver admitted to being a heroin addict.



In May 2008, the Australian hit the headlines for robbing a 70-year-old pensioner and a 31-year-old woman of a few dollars, for which he was convicted by a court in Surfers Paradise.



Things then went quiet for the former world-class racing driver. At the beginning of June 2019, the then 44-year-old got into a drunken argument with other guests in a bar. They later chased Gobert to his house, attacked him there and beat him up with baseball bats until he was hospitalised.



"He was so badly beaten up that they didn't recognise him in the intensive care unit," his brother Aaron reported at the time. "When he was able to speak, I was contacted."



In February 2021, Aaron launched an appeal on social media looking for his brother, who was six years older than him. His comments gave a deep insight into Anthony's condition: "The last time I saw him, he was sitting in a prison cell and learnt of our father's death. He missed the funeral."



Anthony, who had slipped into the drug scene, was quickly located, and Aaron Gobert wrote movingly on Facebook about the successful family reunion. "I'm sitting on the couch with 'Go Show'. Found him. We have our first conversation in ten years. He sends a thank you and says he misses you all and loves me. I'm going to do my best to find out what Anthony wants. Then I'll see if I can help him. I need to get him a safe place to live. Then we need to get help from a lawyer and help him. The stories Anthony has told me are the hardest I've ever heard. He's off drugs, and he spent his birthday all by himself - he was completely alone for six years."



A lot of money was subsequently raised via the crowdfunding website "GoFundMe", and thanks to Aaron, Anthony made it back to life and moved to Sydney to be near his brother.



Anthony Gobert's life has been on the up since then, but alcohol and drug abuse have left deep scars. "We are saddened to announce that Anthony is currently in palliative care in hospital and is in the final stages of his life after a short illness," Aaron announced via Facebook.



Palliative care aims to alleviate the consequences of an illness when there is no prospect of a cure. It should ensure that the patient's quality of life and self-determination are largely maintained until the end.