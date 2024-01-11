Philipp Öttl: Lots of confidence ahead of the Yamaha premiere

After six days of training in Valencia with a production Yamaha, Superbike World Championship rider Philipp Öttl is back home. The Bavarian believes that he is well prepared for the first winter test with his new team GMT94.

On the evening of 10th January, Philipp Öttl flew back to Munich from Valencia. Since 3rd January, he has covered almost 1000 kilometres on the Ricardo Tormo GP circuit in six days. Yamaha Europe provided him with a souped-up production R1 for this purpose.

The Bavarian will spend the next two weeks preparing at home, and on 24 January Philipp will ride the Superbike of his new team GMT94 Yamaha for the first time in Jerez.

Six test days are scheduled for Öttl before the start of the season in Australia on the last weekend of February: two each in Jerez, Portimao and on Phillip Island.

"I trained well on the bike, I spent a total of two and a half weeks in Spain," the 27-year-old revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "The first time was before Christmas and then now. First I rode Supermoto to get back into it, and then the six days on the circuit in Valencia. The preparation hasn't been bad so far, I feel good. I also rode a race simulation to get my body used to 20 laps in a row."

During training on the R1, Öttl was able to develop a feel for his new bike after two years on Ducati. This will only be of limited use to him for the racing version: Not only does it have significantly more engine power and different suspension elements, even small things like the handlebar ends and footrests are different because the team has different partners.

Philipp wants to approach the Jerez test with an open mind: "I'll just have a look at it and have to get to know the team first. It will take me a bit of time to familiarise myself with everything. That's why I'm not making any plans, but rather making sure I develop a good feeling and familiarise myself with the way the team works. I hope that I get good material, work well with everyone and get on well with them."