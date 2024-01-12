Florian Alt's conclusion: "Only three are outstanding"

As German champion, Florian Alt got his first chance to compete with the riders in the Superbike World Championship in Jerez. How he assesses their level of performance and what his team boss has to say.

In the run-up to his SBK wildcard race at the end of October in Jerez, Florian Alt compared himself to Don Quixote, which symbolises a hopeless battle. Nevertheless, criticism of the German champion was not long in coming after positions 19, 18 and 22 in the three races.

But this needs to be properly categorised. Alt left regular rider Oliver König (Kawasaki) behind in qualifying and in the second race and lost only two and three seconds to Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Honda) with a factory Fireblade from 2022 in the first race and in the Superpole race.

The gap to the top was large, but not surprising given the technical inferiority of the bike and the lack of prior testing.

"In the first race, we were one minute and seven seconds off the lead. In the second, it was only 53 seconds," explained the 27-year-old IDM champion. "What I found remarkable is that we only lost a good second per lap to Lecuona on the factory Honda with the production bike. That's a good benchmark, which is something to be proud of."

The Holzhauer rider crossed the finish line in 18th place in the Superpole race and was even in 17th position until the last lap, but had to give up his place to König due to a lack of fuel.

Alt caused controversy with one statement in particular. He said that only three riders in the field were outstanding and therefore out of reach for him: Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista.

"I'm not a rider, it's difficult for me to judge," said Honda Team Principal Jens Holzhauer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com about his rider's comments. "You always see these three names and these guys also do the races. I understand what Flo is thinking, he was racing against these guys and saw that they weren't doing anything very different from him. Our disadvantage was clearly down to technique. Maybe he can go a second faster, then you're in a completely different league. Maybe that was the reason for his statement. Flo is very talented and now also very experienced. We saw that last year, when he put our package together in a very short space of time to make it capable of winning. The drivers before him weren't even close to being able to do that. We rode with Polita, Bühn and Grünwald. Flo came and was as fast as an arrow - faster than with his BMW. The boy can do something, we are very confident in him."