Aprilia race boss Rivola: Reckoning with SBK regulations

Promoter Dorna would like to see Aprilia back in the Superbike World Championship, but the Italians do not have a suitable bike for the current technical regulations. Race director Massimo Rivola also has a few things to criticise.

From 2027, new technical regulations will apply in the MotoGP World Championship, which will be adopted for the following five years until the end of 2031. Two topics form the cornerstones: The MotoGP bikes should not become any faster, as the top speed record held by Brad Binder (KTM) since Mugello 2023 stands at an astonishing 366.1 km/h. Costs are also to be reduced rather than increased.

Developments in the Superbike World Championship go hand in hand with these adjustments. "In my opinion, making the MotoGP bikes too slow is not very smart either," says Aprilia Race Director Massimo Rivola. "My first argument was that we can't be slower than the Superbikes."

The Italian has a different vision for the future of SBK anyway. He would like these motorbikes to be much closer to the production bikes that anyone can buy. "The only future I see for the Superbikes is Superstock rules," emphasises Rivola. "They should keep the same cool name, but just unscrew the indicators and rear-view mirrors and then go racing. That's the message every manufacturer wants to get across, because then they can sell the bikes."

"We also need a price cap for the production bikes because it's ridiculous to allow 45,000-euro bikes to compete against 25,000-euro bikes," added the Aprilia Racing CEO. "We are not interested in the Superbike World Championship because at the moment it looks like a B championship of MotoGP. If they make fair rules, then I'm very happy to be involved."

The RSV4 Factory 1100 does not fit into the current Superbike World Championship regulations, which only allow 1000 cc for four-cylinder engines. The Italian manufacturer has not had such a superbike in its range for years. "We homologated the 1100cc for Endurance because we believe that this is a class that is worthwhile," explained Rivola instead.

Interesting fact: When Aprilia returned to the Superbike World Championship with a works team in 2009 under the then race director Gigi Dall'Igna, who is now responsible for the successes at Ducati, it was criticised because the 1000 cc RSV4 was a MotoGP machine in disguise. Max Biaggi won the title in 2010 and 2012, Sylvain Guintoli in 2014, and the MotoGP entry took place the following year. No other manufacturer at the time explored the regulations as radically as Aprilia. With new race directors, the philosophy at the factory in Noale has changed.