Marc VDS Ducati: Glamorous presentation in the castle

Marc van der Straten's team is embarking on a new experience in 2024, with SBK being the fifth championship in which it is taking part after MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE.

The cornerstones have been known for some time: Marc VDS chose its long-time Moto2 rider and former Supersport World Champion Sam Lowes as rider, and the workshop is housed in the Moto2 team's premises in Belgium. Lowes has the experienced Giovanni Crupi as his crew chief, who previously worked as head technician for the Ducati Superbike test team.



The glamorous presentation took place on Monday evening in Modave, a municipality located 100 kilometres south-west of the Belgian capital Brussels, in the local castle. Superbike rider Sam Lowes was joined by Moto2 riders Tony Arbolino and Filip Salac. The liveries of the bikes are identical in both classes, with mineral oil giant Elf as the main sponsor.



"I am very happy and proud to continue working with this great team and to ride for Marc again," said Sam Lowes, the twin of Kawasaki works rider Alex. "It's a big new challenge for me to switch categories after a long time and I'm very happy and motivated to get started. I would like to say a big thank you to Marc for asking me to be his team's first rider in the World Superbike Championship. The bike is beautiful and it's an incredible feeling to ride a Ducati."



"I just have to learn the bike, the tyres and the format on a race weekend with the three races," added the Englishman with a grin. "The first goal in testing will be to get the bike fit and feel comfortable. I just need laps and kilometres to understand things. But that will come - if we had to race today, I think we could do a good job. But the goal is to fight at the front. I hope to be in the fight for podiums and victories and to learn a lot. My goal must also be to be the best privateer rider."



After his Supersport title, Sam Lowes switched to the Moto2 World Championship in 2014, where he raced until the end of the 2023 season. In 2017, he made an unsuccessful detour into the MotoGP World Championship with Aprilia. In Moto2, the now 33-year-old won ten races and finished on the podium 26 times. He also proved his speed with 20 pole positions and twelve fastest race laps. He finished third in the overall standings with Team Marc VDS in 2020 and fourth in 2015 and 2021.



Five teams will be relying on motorbikes from Borgo Panigale in the coming season and will field a total of six riders on a Ducati V4R: Aruba.it will line up with World Champion Alvaro Bautista and Supersport Champion Nicolo Bulega, Barni will continue with Danilo Petrucci, Motocorsa will rely on Michael Rinaldi and Go Eleven has brought Andrea Iannone out of forced retirement. Marc VDS is new with Sam Lowes.



The next test is on 24/25 January in Jerez.