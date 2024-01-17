Marc van der Straten: "We can achieve great things"

Team Elf Marc VDS presented itself for the 2024 Superbike World Championship as we have come to expect from them: professional, stylish and glamorous. The castle in Modave provided an extravagant setting, and the one-and-a-half-minute video in this article provides some interesting insights.

SBK is a new experience for the team from Belgium, which is already the fifth championship in which it is taking part after MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE.

"15 January 2024 will always be an unforgettable date for me, as we introduced our Moto2 team and the Elf Marc VDS Racing family grew with the arrival of our new Superbike World Championship team," said team owner Marc van der Straten at the presentation. "It was great and motivating to see our three machines with their talented riders on stage and to know that they will give everything to achieve the goals we have set. In Moto2, we will continue our quest for victories and podiums with Tony Arbolino and Filip Salac to try and win the World Championship. In the Superbike World Championship, we are facing a big and exciting new challenge. Although we are just starting out, we are very well prepared and supported by the brilliant talent of Sam Lowes and the technical quality of Ducati. We know that together we can achieve great things."

Ducati is ideally positioned for the 2024 Superbike World Championship, with five teams relying on motorbikes from Borgo Panigale in the season starting at the end of February. Aruba.it will line up with World Champion Alvaro Bautista and Supersport Champion Nicolo Bulega, Barni Spark with Danilo Petrucci, Motocorsa will rely on Michael Rinaldi and Go Eleven has signed Andrea Iannone. Team Marc VDS with Sam Lowes is a new addition.

"It is a great pleasure to see the Ducati name shine together with the Marc VDS Racing family," commented Marco Zambenedetti, who is responsible for the Superbike World Championship project at Ducati. "Their three world titles in Moto2, their outstanding results over more than a decade and, above all, their commitment to excellence make this team an ideal partner. Furthermore, we are delighted that Sam Lowes will be on the handlebars of our Ducati Panigale V4R. Ducati will do everything it can to help him demonstrate his speed and talent. We are convinced that his experience will also help us grow. I would like to thank Marc van der Straten and the team for the trust placed in Ducati to accompany them on this new adventure."