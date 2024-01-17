New SBK calendar for 2024: One date thrown out

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Fritz Glänzel

The 2024 Superbike World Championship kicks off in Australia on the last weekend of February, with the European season opener in Spain from 22-24 March. The calendar has now been adjusted because of Jerez.

On 26 October 2023, the FIM Motorcycle World Federation and promoter Dorna published the calendar for the Superbike World Championship and its four frame classes Supersport, Supersport 300 and Women.

A change has now been published: The season finale at Jerez in the southernmost tip of Spain will not take place from 11-13 October, but a week later from 18-20 October.

Calendar of the 2024 Superbike World Championship SBK SSP 300 WRC
23-25 February Phillip Island Australia x x
22-24 March Barcelona Spain x x x x
19-21 April Assen Netherlands x x x
14-16 June Misano Italy x x x x
12-14 July Donington Great Britain x x x
19-21 July Most Czech Republic x x x
9-11 August Portimão Portugal x x x x
23-25 August Lake Balaton Hungary x x x
6-8 September Magny-Cours France x x x
20-20 September Cremona Italy x x x
27-29 September Aragón Spain x x x
11-13 October Jerez Spain x x x x