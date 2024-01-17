New SBK calendar for 2024: One date thrown out
by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Fritz Glänzel
On 26 October 2023, the FIM Motorcycle World Federation and promoter Dorna published the calendar for the Superbike World Championship and its four frame classes Supersport, Supersport 300 and Women.
A change has now been published: The season finale at Jerez in the southernmost tip of Spain will not take place from 11-13 October, but a week later from 18-20 October.
|Calendar of the 2024 Superbike World Championship
|SBK
|SSP
|300
|WRC
|23-25 February
|Phillip Island
|Australia
|x
|x
|22-24 March
|Barcelona
|Spain x
|x
|x
|x
|19-21 April
|Assen
|Netherlands
|x
|x
|x
|14-16 June
|Misano
|Italy
|x
|x
|x
|x
|12-14 July
|Donington
|Great Britain
|x
|x
|x
|19-21 July
|Most
|Czech Republic
|x
|x
|x
|9-11 August
|Portimão
|Portugal
|x
|x
|x
|x
|23-25 August
|Lake Balaton
|Hungary
|x
|x
|x
|6-8 September
|Magny-Cours
|France
|x
|x
|x
|20-20 September
|Cremona
|Italy
|x
|x
|x
|27-29 September
|Aragón
|Spain
|x
|x
|x
|11-13 October
|Jerez
|Spain
|x
|x
|x
|x