Lena Kemmer: Pleasantly surprised by World Championship confirmation

Although the deadline for registration has not yet expired, it is already clear that Austria's Lena Kemmer will be one of the 22 participants in the Women's Circuit Racing World Championship.

Lena Kemmer is consistently working on her racing career. After two years in the Austrian Junior Cup, which she finished in fourth place in 2022, the Austrian rider stepped on the gas for a year in the Women's European Championship. The only KTM rider in the field was thoroughly satisfied with seventh place in the final standings. The Women's World Championship came at just the right time for her to take the next step.

"I handed in my application for the World Championship the day after the presentation," said Kemmer in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, leaving no doubt as to where she was heading. "I then heard that there was a lot of interest, so I wasn't sure whether I had a chance at all. Of course, the fact that I was accepted before the application deadline makes me even happier."

With wise foresight, the 19-year-old Styrian travelled to Portugal and Spain at the turn of the year with two Yamaha R7s in her luggage, where an initial test was planned on the tracks in Portimão and Jerez. "For me, it was a first familiarisation with the Yamaha R7. The bike suits me much better. I felt comfortable straight away. The Yamaha is closer to a <real> racing bike and I finally have more space."

"Not only the bike, but also the tyre brand is new to me. In the world championship, you ride with standard tyres from Pirelli. My cousin Christoph, who has been racing successfully in the endurance world championship for years, was also at the test and rode the second R7. He was able to give me valuable tips, especially on the suspension set-up, which had a positive effect on my lap times."

As the first race of the world championship will not take place until mid-June in Misano, there is still plenty of time to prepare for the new task. "As soon as the temperatures are right, I want to test on the tracks that are part of the world championship. I'm already curious about Cremona and I also hope that there will be an opportunity at Balaton Park. After all, it will be my home race because of its proximity to my home town."

First and foremost, Kemmer likes the equal opportunities at the World Championships, which was not the case at the European Championships, which is why she is going into the season with ambitious goals. "The World Championships are a different level to the championships I've competed in so far. It's difficult to assess where I stand, but I'm confident of finishing in the top 10, and if things go perfectly, maybe even in the top 5."

Race dates

14-16 June Misano/I

12-14 July Donington Park/GB

09-11 August Portimão/P

23-25 August Balaton Park/H

20-22 Sept. Cremona/I

11-13 Oct. Jerez/E