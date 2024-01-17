Razgatlioglu (BMW): "Nobody believes in this bike"

"I met a lot of people from BMW and a lot of fans, I'm tired but happy," said Toprak Razgatlioglu after an exhausting Wednesday at the BMW plant and the new BMW Welt in Berlin, where the two teams and the four riders for the 2024 Superbike World Championship were presented. "I arrived on Monday and we were at the plant on Tuesday - a lot of Turks work there. I signed with BMW, but it's like family. They all respect me and are waiting to see me race. Now I have a much better impression of the overall picture and can concentrate on the races."

"This season won't be easy for me after four years with Yamaha," said the 2021 World Champion and runner-up in the last two years. "I'm riding a new bike, everything is new for me. My team has to get used to my style and I have to get used to the bike. I feel the pressure, but I have to show everything in every race. I have to finish on the podium and win. Ultimately, we have to fight for the title. But I'm putting that at the back of my mind, first we have to get the season off to a good start, finish on the podium for the first time and then win. Then we'll focus on the championship. We have to take it step by step."

"I'm not sure about this year," said Razgatlioglu about his title chances. "The first two events on the calendar are strange, on Phillip Island and in Catalonia you have to pay a lot of attention to the rear tyre. It will be more difficult for us there."

Toprak did his first laps on the M1000RR at Portimao and Jerez at the beginning of December, but the conditions were far from ideal. Next week Wednesday and Thursday is the first major winter test of 2024 in Jerez, followed by two more days in Portimao on 29/30 January.

"These tests will be much better because everyone will be there," said the 27-year-old at the meeting with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Then I can see the other riders and their lap times, which is much better for me. These tests are important, I have to ride a lot to understand and improve the bike. Nobody believes in this bike and our plans, everyone says it's a bad bike with bad electronics. But I believe what I see - we are not far away. If we improve a few things, then we will be at the top. Then we can fight with Alvaro Bautista. Maybe that's not possible this year. When I joined Yamaha in 2020, I won the first race, but the results were much worse after that. It was only when I understood the bike that I came back. We followed my path and found the right set-up. Maybe the first two or three events with BMW will not be so good, but then I will come back. Next year the story will be different."