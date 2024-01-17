BMW presentation in Berlin: That was very special

Around five weeks before the season opener in Phillip Island, Australia, BMW Motorrad Motorsport presented the line-up for the 2024 World Superbike Championship to the public in Berlin on Wednesday. The two teams, ROKiT BMW Motorrad and Bonovo action, as well as the four factory riders Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff (USA) showed their BMW M1000RR in this season's design for the first time. The event took place at a special location: the new BMW Motorrad Welt at the BMW plant in Berlin. This plant is the heart of motorbike production and the birthplace of the M1000RR.

A special feature of the team presentation in Berlin: in addition to invited guests, fans also had the opportunity to experience the event live on site. Many of them took the opportunity to secure the coveted free tickets for the event and were able to talk to the four BMW riders in person at the subsequent autograph session.



"It was an absolutely cool event here at BMW Motorrad Welt," said Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "It was really nice to show the team managers and riders what we do here in Berlin. We have never done this before in this form. The atmosphere among everyone involved was gigantic, which is extremely important for performance, because we have this one-team mentality. The presentation itself at BMW Motorrad Welt was also very successful. I am confident for the new season. We still need a few more tests, as we didn't necessarily have the best conditions last year. But we have prepared a lot. Now there is not much time left until Phillip Island. The first two events will take place on race tracks that have not necessarily been our best in the past, but I am still optimistic that we will get off to a good start, take this positive energy with us and carry it through the season."



"It's always interesting to see how everything is made at the factory," said Scott Redding. "It's great to see the people at work in action. It's also very interesting to see where the engines are built and how they do it. It was nice to be here and see how everything is created. A launch is also always great to show off the colours of the bikes and the leather suits, together with the teammates and the teams. As for the coming season: For me, it would be important for our bike to be consistently more competitive. And I think we can achieve that. We have made some positive changes and, of course, Toprak is joining us. We also have a test team, which makes a big difference. I think we're going in the right direction and that's important. It would be nice to be on the podium again this year, and more often. We also want to make sure that our 'bad weekends' are not so bad. The aim is simply to have a good, consistent year."



In 2023, Garrett Gerloff finished the World Championship as the best BMW driver in twelfth place - the expectations for this year are significantly higher.