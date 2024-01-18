Shaun Muir (BMW): "A difference like night and day"

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff were guests at the BMW Motorrad factory in Berlin on Tuesday, before the team presentation took place on Wednesday. At an exclusive autograph session, the factory employees had the opportunity to meet their racing colleagues in person. In return, the riders were given a tour of the factory to gain a closer insight into the production of the bikes, including their racing machines.

The team presentation took place at BMW Motorrad Welt, the brand's new home in Berlin, which will open in autumn 2023.



"An outstanding venue for a presentation like this," praised Shaun Muir, Team Principal of the ROKiT team led by Razgatlioglu and van der Mark. "It epitomises the spirit of what BMW Motorrad wants to achieve and I'm very proud to be a part of it. The tour of the factory was sensational. A big thank you to everyone, everyone at the factory, they made us feel very welcome."

"It's clear that the combination of Michael and Toprak brings some special qualities," said the Englishman about the season starting in Australia at the end of February. "That's something we're looking forward to. We can already see what Toprak needs in terms of the package and the bike. It's a little bit different. Not very much, we just need to steer in a slightly different direction to give Toprak what he needs. It's about allowing him to play to his strengths: hard braking, corner entry, balance on the bike. Something that we know can work well with the M1000RR."

"We want to set ourselves up strongly for the start of the season and fight for the podium in Australia," emphasised Muir. "Can we finish on the podium? That's a difficult question. Toprak thinks he can. And we are giving him our full support to do so. Michael has missed large parts of the last two seasons. He's not underestimating the tasks ahead, but he's definitely ready for this challenge. I have a feeling that Toprak can bring a lot of strengths out of Michael. I'm looking forward to seeing that because we've seen how strong Michael can be when things are going well. The bike is getting better and better and there is a development team to support. There is a night and day difference between how the project started in 2019 and where we are now. I hope we can capitalise on that and be rewarded for our work."