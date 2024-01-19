Razgatlioglu: "The BMW's engine brake is incredible"

At the beginning of December, BMW newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu completed his first laps on the M1000RR in Portimao and Jerez. What the Superbike World Championship rider says about the German manufacturer's electronics.

With the exception of BMW, all factories in the Superbike World Championship rely on an electronic engine control unit and software from Magneti Marelli. The German manufacturer relies on its own product, which was developed jointly with Bosch.



Over the years, the BMW electronics have been repeatedly criticised by the riders, and newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu was correspondingly excited ahead of his debut in Portimao at the beginning of December.

"Nobody believes in this bike and our plans, everyone says it's a bad bike with lousy electronics," the Turk told SPEEDWEEK.com at the BMW presentation in Berlin.

Can he brake just as hard with the BMW as with the Kawasaki and Yamaha? "Harder than with the Kawasaki and very similar to the Yamaha," said Razgatlioglu. "When the rear wheel rises into the air under braking and then comes back onto the tarmac, the bike doesn't yet behave like the Yamaha. This has to do with the setting of the electronics. If we can get this right quickly, I will try to brake even harder than with the Yamaha - because the engine brake on the BMW works incredibly well. When I go into a lean angle on the brakes, the bike is easy to decelerate, it helps me with braking. The Yamaha's engine brake is much less powerful, it helps less with braking. Sure, I've always braked like crazy, but the BMW is completely different. Of course, we still have to work on fine-tuning, but generally speaking the engine brake and traction control work very well."

Before the 2024 Superbike World Championship begins on the last weekend of February in Australia, Toprak and the other three BMW aces still have six days of testing ahead of them: on 24/25 January in Jerez, on 29/30 January in Portimao and on 19/20 February on Phillip Island.



BMW's new test team with former world champion Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith will also be on hand to help at the European dates.

"It's very good that BMW has such strong test riders," praises Toprak. "We will improve the bike together. Michael van der Mark, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff are also very good and experienced riders, and I am very happy to be working with them. When we work together, we win together. They also help me to improve my English, in German I only know 'Achtung Fahrerlager'. I learnt that in 2011 and 2012 in the German championship, so that has to be enough."