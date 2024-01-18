Michael van der Mark (BMW): "The same three at the front"

After two years of serious injuries, Michael van der Mark is finally fit again and is in high spirits going into the 2024 Superbike World Championship. "Many riders will be fighting for podium places," he is convinced.

Michael van der Mark's medical file fills volumes, and several chapters have been added since his move to BMW. In March 2022, the now 31-year-old had such an unfortunate crash on his mountain bike during training that he broke his tibia and fibula several times. At Highsiders in Estoril in May 2022 and at his home race in Assen in April 2023, he broke his thigh a total of three times.

"I feel one hundred per cent fit and can do everything again as I did before my injuries," said the Dutchman at the BMW team presentation in Berlin on Wednesday. "I have a new team-mate who seems to be fast - so I'm looking forward to that. The bike is getting better and better, Toprak is pushing the project even more. We want to win races and be on the podium as soon as possible. Everyone knows that BMW is a big company. We got a great tour of the factory and I have to say it's really impressive. It was also great to see where they prepare the race engines - I'm ready to start the season."

In preparation, BMW will be back on track next week, with van der Mark and Razgatlioglu as well as the Bonovo duo Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff and test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith testing in Jerez on 24 and 25 January.

"BMW already took a big step forward at the end of last year," emphasised van der Mark in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Now we have to put the pieces together properly. When we ride together with the others, we will see where we stand."

There are two significant rule changes for 2024: The tank capacity will be reduced from 24 to 21 litres and, for the first time, there will be a prescribed minimum weight for the combination of motorbike and rider in full kit.

"The smaller tank will help us because it will allow us to adjust the riding position," explained van der Mark. "We can lower the seating position a little, until now there was no room there because of the tank. This is positive for us - we can play more with the set-up because it changes the weight distribution. We won't know exactly what effect the rule changes will have until after a few races, it's difficult to predict."

Will we see the same drivers at the front in 2024 as last year? "Yes," Michael is convinced. "We're talking about Alvaro Bautista. Jonathan Rea also looks fast on the Yamaha. And Toprak will also be fast. The same three will be at the front throughout the season. But there are many riders who can fight for podium places."