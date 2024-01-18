Scott Redding (31): "BMW wanted to buy success"

BMW returned to the Superbike World Championship at the factory in 2019, but has still not managed to catch up with the front runners. Scott Redding is convinced that things will move forward significantly in 2024.

In 2023, BMW brought the third homologation model for the Superbike World Championship in five years; with ROKiT BMW Motorrad (SMR) and Bonovo action, they have two good teams; with Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff, four very fast riders are under contract this season. It is not due to the commitment of the Germans that they have not yet managed to catch up with the front runners.

2023 was a low point: Gerloff finished the World Championship as the best BMW rider in twelfth place, and only Honda scored fewer points in the Constructors' Championship.

Supporters and opponents of BMW are asking themselves: Why is this? In championships with near-series regulations, the S1000RR and its successor, the M1000RR, have been the benchmark for years. There is therefore a lack of the final, but decisive step that is technically required for the world championship.

"For the last five years they have tried to buy the results with the riders," Scott Redding told SPEEDWEEK.com. "You need the right rider, but the bike also needs to perform. There were improvements, but they were peanuts. But we were not peanuts, it was about big things. Big changes are different personnel, more personnel and a test team that arrived at the end of last year. I raced with this bike, but at the same time I developed it. Then it's about contracts, but the results don't materialise. So I cut back on development in order to achieve better results. That way I secured my contract and was then able to devote myself to development again. It's hard, but there was no other way. I feel that the changes I have made are good. Toprak is getting a bike that I would have liked to have had two years ago."