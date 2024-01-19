Galinski (Bonovo): "We are now like a works team"

When the FIM motorbike world association, rights holder Dorna and the manufacturers agreed on the introduction of balance regulations from the 2018 season, so-called reference teams were defined for the Superbike World Championship.

These are the number 1 teams of the respective manufacturers and are also referred to as the "factory team" or "official team". In consultation with the factory, these teams determine which special parts are homologated, which electronics are used and define the concession and super concession parts. These are modifications to the engine and chassis that are prohibited by the regulations and which a manufacturer may only make if it has been unsuccessful for a longer period of time and is granted them.

Previously, there was only one reference team per manufacturer. Since BMW and Yamaha have been equipping two teams with identical material for years, there is no reason why they cannot have two reference teams - according to the regulations, there is nothing to stop them. But then a team like Bonovo action is no longer included in the private rider classification and is therefore no longer an "independent team" in Dorna parlance. In order to give these teams more media attention, the best privateer is allowed into the parc fermé of the top three after each race and there is even a separate independent classification.

It has been clear for months that Bonovo action will be given the status of a second reference team at BMW alongside SMR (ROKiT BMW Motorrad). Whether Yamaha will do the same with its satellite team Giansanti Racing (Domi Aegerter, Remy Gardner) has not yet been decided.

"Our goal is to get further forward, and with the BMW motorbike family that is also possible this season," said Bonovo team boss Michael Galinski. "So much manpower has been added that we are now happy. That was also important, there weren't enough people before. Of course, we still need a bit of time, but we are sure that we will continue to make progress this year. We started as a satellite team, now we are on the same level as SMR, we get identical parts. We share some sponsors with BMW and BMW is more financially involved in our team. Now everything is the same as with SMR, we are now like a factory team. We bring the mechanics and take care of the maintenance, the technology itself comes from BMW."

Bonovo action provided the best BMW rider last year with Garrett Gerloff, the twelfth-placed rider in the world championship from Texas shone with pole position in Magny-Cours and three fourth places.

"We are very happy with our rider duo, they are two top riders," emphasised Galinski. "Scott Redding is a vice world champion, Garrett had a very strong second half of the season last year. I am very happy with Garrett and hope that he can start the season with top five results."

Commenting on the team presentation at the new BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin, the 1986 German Superbike Champion said: "The presentation was really impressive, there were a lot of people there. It was my first time at the factory, it was very interesting to see the engine department and how all the bikes are assembled. It was great to look behind the scenes and also to show us here as a team."