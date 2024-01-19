Team presentations 2024: from pompous to austerity programme

Following Toprak Razgatlioglu's switch from Yamaha to BMW, the team line-ups for the 2024 Superbike World Championship have been shaken up considerably. The presentations of the protagonists are very different.

The Yamaha Motoxracing team kicked off the presentations in Rome on 12 January, with the Italians continuing to compete with Englishman Bradley Ray.

On 15 January, we witnessed a spectacular presentation by the new Ducati team Marc VDS at the castle of Modave in Belgium. After ten years in the Moto2 World Championship, former Supersport champion Sam Lowes rides the Superbikes for the first time.

The BMW presentation on 17 January at the new BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin was equally impressive, albeit in a completely different way. The ROKiT BMW Motorrad and Bonovo action BMW teams have four strong riders under contract: Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, Scott Redding and Garret Gerloff.

As is the case every year, Ducati will be presenting itself in the prestigious ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio, with the factory teams in the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships going hand in hand on 22 January. World Champion Alvaro Bautista will have a new team-mate in Supersport Champion Nicolo Bulega.

Yamaha will present its rider duo Andrea Locatelli and newcomer Jonathan Rea digitally on 28 January, while the satellite team GMT94 will do the same with Philipp Öttl on 31 January. Kawasaki is also foregoing a pompous event and will present Alex Lowes and Rea's successor Axel Bassani digitally on 8 February.

The Barni Spark Ducati team is completely different: on 11 February, the invited guests will meet in Reggio Emilia to spend an entertaining evening with rider Danilo Petrucci.

Riders and teams of the 2024 World Superbike Championship:



Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Eleven Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Bradley Ray (GB)

GMT94: Philipp Öttl (D)



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie (GB), Adam Norrodin (MAL)



BMW:

ROKiT Motorrad: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti: Tito Rabat (E)

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales (E)