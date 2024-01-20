Redding: "It became more and more serious - and more boring"

It is often underestimated how important the feel-good factor is for a racing rider in his team. Former Superbike vice world champion Scott Redding does not make a murder pit out of his heart.

After a difficult 2023 season - Scott Redding didn't even make it into the top 10 in half of the races for Team ROKiT BMW Motorrad and only managed to shine in fourth place twice - he switched to BMW Team Bonovo action, for which he tested for two days after the last race in Jerez at the end of October.

After this test, the Englishman flew to California with his wife Jacey and their new dog Enzo, where they spent the winter together.

"My life is good, I enjoyed the time off in winter, spent a lot of time on my bike, relaxing and not thinking about racing or travelling," Scott told SPEEDWEEK.com at the BMW presentation in Berlin. "I feel much better with the new team, even away from the race track. The atmosphere there is very familiar, but they still want to win and do their best. Everything feels comfortable with them, not like in other pits. They don't have two teams in the team, one on each side of the pits, it's a real team. I've never experienced anything like it, I like this approach."

"They sit together in the evening, have a drink and talk about what they could do," added Redding. "That's how it used to be in racing. Over the years, however, racing has become more and more serious - and boring. I'm not talking about the races, but the paddock. Fifteen years ago, there was something going on in the paddock in the evening; today, maybe one team still does something. The atmosphere is no longer what it used to be - I miss that. It's the same on the race track, it's all about computers. My new team is more traditional in this respect, they listen to what the drivers want. A happy team is a strong team, and a happy driver is fast. If we enjoy what we do, then it's better for everyone."

"The first Jerez test was more of a familiarisation, I'm looking forward to what's to come," said the 2020 runner-up. "I wasn't in the mood to push then: It was the end of the season, the conditions weren't good, I didn't want to crash. Now we have four days in Jerez and Portimao, then it's off to Australia."

Every attentive observer saw how relaxed Redding was during the first Jerez test. At Bonovo he gets the warmth he needs to blossom again.

Team manager Michael Galinski himself raced for a long time and was German Superbike champion in 1986. This background helps him to empathise with the riders. "When Garrett Gerloff joined our team, he was a bit down," the North German told SPEEDWEEK.com. "He needs a special atmosphere, I understand exactly what the riders need during a race weekend. There's enough pressure on them, they don't need any more. What they need is some family around them and support. I'm very happy with Garrett, I hope he can start the season with top five results. But I don't have to push him to do that, I don't like that either. Scott also enjoys the atmosphere in our team. Family always sounds a bit strange, but it's not just a word. When he tested with us for the first time in Jerez, he was immediately happy with the atmosphere. I believe that he will now show his true potential, which we all know he has. We hope that we can bring him back into the top positions."