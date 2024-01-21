Gerloff on Toprak: "I wouldn't be shocked"

At the presentation of the BMW Superbike World Championship teams, Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo action) spoke to SPEEDWEEK.com about his expectations for 2024 and what he expects from Toprak Razgatlioglu on the M1000RR.

On 17 January, the new rider pairings of the two Superbike World Championship teams ROKiT BMW Motorrad and Bonovo action for 2024 were unveiled to the public for the first time. Expectations for the coming season are high - Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff are expected to achieve many successes for the Bavarian manufacturer.

Bonovo rider Gerloff was impressed by his employer's presentation. "It was great, there's a really cool energy in Berlin," said the US American. "It's great to see all the super people who work at the plant. They develop and manufacture the M1000RR that we race with. It was really cool to have the team presentation there. It was also really nice to see Scott, Toprak and Michael and meet up again after a few months off and spending time with family and friends. I can say that we are all eager to get back out on track and test. And in just over a month we'll be racing again in Australia. From now on, everything will happen very quickly. I've done my bit to make sure I'm ready for the season and I'm looking forward to finally getting started."

In 2023, Gerloff was the best BMW rider in the overall standings in twelfth place. In his first year on the M1000RR, he attracted attention with some strong placings, especially in the last third of the season. He had his best weekend in Portimao with two fourth places in the two main races.

"My team worked really well and we made some good steps last year - also with all the updates that helped us. But above all, it was my people who worked with me and didn't overlook small details. That made all the difference. At the end of the year, I felt very good on the bike. We had a few good results, but unfortunately it wasn't enough for a podium, which was a bit disappointing. But we were on pole position at Magny-Cours, which was nice. I'm happy to continue with this team," said the 28-year-old.

The new season starts on 23 February with the first race in Australia. Before that, a total of six days of testing in Jerez, Portimao and Phillip Island are on the programme. How does Gerloff assess BMW's strength this year ahead of the tests?

"We now have a good basis. After a year with the Bonovo team, we have a lot of information and I think we can solve any problems that arise more quickly than last year. It will be good to go to each track with a higher potential, it can be a very good season. My personal goal is to work on my qualifying performance in particular. That can help me at the start of the races and at the end of the races, if I'm strong, we can be up there at the front."

From this season, there will be a minimum weight for the combination of rider in full kit and motorbike. Does Gerloff have to add extra weight to his BMW? "No, I weigh a similar amount to Scott, I'm not far off. I don't have to worry about that," he smiled.

What are his expectations for the first races on Phillip Island? "I'm someone who generally doesn't have too many expectations, I approach it with an open mind," Gerloff waved it off. "I'm happy that I'm not starting the season in Australia with the same prerequisites as in 2023. I have a full season behind me, I know what I want and I know the strengths of the bike. I'm excited to see how it goes, certainly better than last year."

Toprak Razgatlioglu's switch to BMW brings back memories of earlier times at Yamaha. The 2021 World Champion, van der Mark and Gerloff were also brand colleagues at the Japanese manufacturer. "Yes, it's funny, we follow each other," laughed the Texan. "I'm looking forward to seeing what Toprak does with the bike. He's already said a few things about the BMW, but I'm curious to see what he says after the first race. I'm also looking forward to the joint tests."

Does Gerloff believe the Turk can win the world title on the BMW this year? "He's very talented and I wouldn't be shocked if it happened. But I would say he will finish in the top three, which is more realistic."