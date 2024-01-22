Kenan Sofuoglu convinced: "BMW can beat Ducati"

When Kenan Sofuoglu, five-time Supersport World Champion, manager, friend and mentor to Toprak Razgatlioglu, publicly announced for the first time in early May 2023 that his protégé would be switching from Yamaha to BMW, critics questioned his mental health. After all, BMW failed to secure a single podium finish in the previous year, with Garrett Gerloff finishing a meagre twelfth in the World Championship as the best of the quartet.

But a lot has happened at BMW since then. The development department has been significantly expanded, Christian Gonschor has been appointed Technical Director and a test team has been set up with the two former MotoGP riders Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith.



BMW made significant progress in the second half of the 2023 season, as evidenced by several fourth places for Gerloff and Scott Redding. Gerloff even qualified for first place on the grid at Magny-Cours.



Sofuoglu is convinced that Toprak can lead BMW to success - that they will win the world championship together. "If he helps BMW to their first title in the Superbike World Championship, that would be something very special," the 39-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Toprak needs a new challenge after four years with Yamaha. And BMW needs a rider like Toprak."



Razgatlioglu had the roll-out and first test on the M1000RR in Portimao and Jerez at the beginning of December, and surprisingly for some, he was very positive afterwards.



"Toprak is a young and fresh kid. No matter which bike he gets on, he will get used to it," said Sofuoglu in an interview on worldsk.com. "The BMW is a completely different motorbike and many people have certain ideas about BMW. We have a different idea. We believe that we will be even stronger on this bike and that we can make life difficult for Bautista with this bike. I believe that BMW can beat Ducati. Maybe not immediately, but in the end we can become champion with BMW."



Razgatlioglu has signed a two-year contract with the German manufacturer until the end of 2025 and will meet the competition for the first time this week on Wednesday and Thursday at the test in Jerez. Toprak himself assumes that he will soon be on the podium after some initial difficulties.



Sofuoglu agrees: "The first year can be difficult, we expect that. But that doesn't mean that we won't be on the podium again. I believe that Toprak will always be fighting for the podium - at least. It's like with the Yamaha, we were on the podium at every race. Winning is a bit difficult. We know why - Bautista is very strong. When we were riding the Yamaha, it was very difficult to beat Bautista. But I believe in Toprak more than anyone else. Toprak will surprise everyone. He will start the season with a podium... It could also be a win."