SBK test in Jerez: The first major assessment
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Before the 2024 Superbike World Championship kicks off on the last weekend of February in Australia, the majority of the riders have six days of testing on the programme. The first winter tests of the year will take place in Jerez on 24/25 January, followed by Portimao on 29/30 February. And on 19/20 February is the big Dorna test on Phillip Island.
Almost all the riders who have changed teams for the coming season have already tested with their new equipment after last season. One of the few exceptions is Philipp Öttl. Although the Bavarian did countless laps on a Yamaha R1 in Valencia, it was a souped-up production bike. In Jerez, the 27-year-old will ride the Superbike of his new team GMT94 Yamaha for the first time.
BMW will have six riders at Jerez: The four regular riders Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff will be joined by the two test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith.
Of the 23 regular riders, only Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing) and Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin from the Petronas MIE Honda team will be missing in Jerez.
The track is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 10.30 am to 6 pm, the weather forecast is excellent with sunshine and daytime highs of 20 degrees Celsius. SPEEDWEEK.com is on site and will report extensively.
Participants Jerez test 24/25 January:
SUPERBIKE World Championship:
Kawasaki: Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani
Kawasaki Puccetti: Tito Rabat
ROKiT BMW: Michael van der Mark, Toprak Razgatlioglu
Bonovo action BMW: Scott Redding, Garrett Gerloff
BMW test team: Bradley Smith, Sylvain Guintoli
Marc VDS Du cati: Sam Lowes
Barni Spark Du cati: Danilo Petrucci
Aruba.it Du cati: Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega
Go Eleven Ducati: Andrea Iannone
Motocorsa Du cati: Michael Rinaldi
GMT94 Yam aha: Philipp Öttl
GYTR GRT Yam aha: Domi Aegerter, Remy Gardner
Pata Yamaha: Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli
Honda: Iker Lecuona, Xavi Vierge
SUPERSPORT:
Barni Spark Ducati: Yari Montella
Aruba.it Du cati: Adrian Huertas
Kawasaki Puccetti: Can Öncü
Prodina Kawasaki: Gabriel Giannini
Vince64 Kawasaki: Hikari Okubo
Motozoo MV Agusta: Federico Caricasulo
MV Agusta Reparto Corse: Marcel Schrötter, Bahattin Sofuoglu
Ten Kate Yamaha: Stefano Manzi, Glenn van Straalen
Ecosantagata Althea Ducati: Niccolo Antonelli, Piotr Biesiekirski