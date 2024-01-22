Ducati works team: 2024 with new major sponsor

Aruba has been the main sponsor and owner of the Ducati Superbike works team since 2015. This is an IT provider from northern Italy and not the Caribbean island, as is often rumoured. Since 2019, Stefano Cecconi's company has also been advertising on the Ducati and leather suits of the MotoGP works riders.

On Monday morning, Ducati presented its MotoGP and Superbike works team in the prestigious ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio, as it has done for many years; with Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista, the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale is the world champion in the two biggest motorbike racing series.



We will also see three riders in the Aruba team next season: Supersport title winner Nicolo Bulega has been promoted to the Superbike team alongside Bautista, while his successor in the medium displacement category is Spaniard Adrian Huertas.



Since 2015, the Aruba lettering has always been the most prominent feature on the fairings of the V4R, and this will remain the case in 2024. Striking: Monster, the energy drink manufacturer, now advertises on Bautista and Bulega's motorbikes and leather suits, just like in the MotoGP team.