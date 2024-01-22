Alvaro Bautista: "There are only two reactions to this"

After two titles in a row, 39-year-old Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) is the favourite for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The Spaniard wants to be even more successful despite the rule changes.

"It is a great satisfaction to be back in a beautiful place like Madonna di Campiglio to present the bikes," said Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista on Monday afternoon. "We will face a championship in 2024 that will be extremely demanding, with many changes both in the technical regulations and in terms of participants. Last year, we only had to change the starting number on the motorbike, from 19 to 1. This year, we are facing several real challenges. Some technical regulations are in our favour, other details such as the minimum weight are not so good for me."

For the first time in the 2024 World Championship, which starts at the end of February, there will be a minimum weight of motorbike and rider in full kit in this class, with Bautista, as the lightest in the field, having to add around seven kilograms. However, Ducati will also receive concessions, with the V4R engine being allowed to rev significantly higher this year.

It is difficult to predict how the personnel changes will affect the rivals. BMW has snapped up Toprak Razgatlioglu, while Yamaha has signed record champion Jonathan Rea as his successor. Kawasaki is the loser in this castling, with the Greens giving young Axel Bassani a chance alongside Alex Lowes.

"We will have to work hard to adapt to the new rules, but I think it will definitely be a very entertaining season," said Bautista. "The aim is to realise our maximum potential as quickly as possible and then have fun at every round. We want to reach the same level as last year. There will also be changes in the pits with a new team-mate: Nicolo Bulega is young, strong and has already proven that he is fast. I know that he will put maximum pressure on me, he is hungry for victory and very motivated."

"You can face challenges in two ways," said Bautista. "You can admit defeat or think you're at a disadvantage. Or you can accept it and give it your best shot. I've always gone for the second option and will try to be even better than last year. I have a lot of experience and can therefore judge things differently. Before the races I am calm and confident, I know exactly what I expect from the race and what I have to do to achieve it. If I manage to achieve what I set out to do, I'm happy. Every victory, every podium, every good result has to be celebrated. That's exactly what I do with my team, as if it were the first time."

Last year, the 39-year-old won 27 of the 36 races and stood on the podium 31 times. In the overall standings, Alvaro scored 76 points more than runner-up Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). These successes will be hard to top.

"The 2024 season will definitely be interesting," added team owner Stefano Cecconi, the boss of Aruba. "We are facing major challenges due to the new regulations and the new situation of our competitors, which is an additional incentive for us. I have no doubt that the team will continue to work with the same determination to achieve great results once again. We will be relying on the best line-up a team can have: two current world champions. We will also have the extraordinary support of Ducati at our side. That's why we're starting this season with everything we need to be the main protagonists again."